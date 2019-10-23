WIN a fabulous summer makeover worth R10,000 courtesy of Edgars

The new Edgars concept store in Fourways Mall, Joburg, is unlike anything fashionistas will have seen in SA before.

While exploring this gorgeous 8,000m² space, you'll discover a wide range of specialised features and services.

This includes beauty rooms that take the idea of a simple beauty counter to the next level. These rooms are home to trained beauty experts who can wow your brows, advise you on the latest products, or give you a complete make-up makeover.

You can also turn to the store's personal shoppers to help you find the most fabulous outfit for any occasion.

Next hit the custom zone where tailors will help you make your new look truly yours. After all, who says you can’t rip and repair your new denims or print on your new tee?

WIN A SUMMER MAKEOVER!

Egdars is giving one lucky Gauteng-based reader the chance to experience some of the fantastic services on offer at its new Fourways Mall concept store.

The winner will receive a summer makeover worth about R10,000. This prize includes:

an outfit and pair of shoes selected by a personal shopper;

a make-up session with a professional make-up artist; and

a T-shirt to personalise at the store's custom zone.

Send an e-mail to startsomething@sundaytimes.co.za with the word 'Makeover' in the subject line and tell us about something new you've started this summer.

Please attach a full-body photograph of yourself and provide us with as many contact details as possible.

