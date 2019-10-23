Competition
WIN a fabulous summer makeover worth R10,000 courtesy of Edgars
Edgars is giving one lucky reader the chance to get head-to-toe gorgeous at its incredible new concept store in Fourways Mall, Joburg
The new Edgars concept store in Fourways Mall, Joburg, is unlike anything fashionistas will have seen in SA before.
While exploring this gorgeous 8,000m² space, you'll discover a wide range of specialised features and services.
This includes beauty rooms that take the idea of a simple beauty counter to the next level. These rooms are home to trained beauty experts who can wow your brows, advise you on the latest products, or give you a complete make-up makeover.
You can also turn to the store's personal shoppers to help you find the most fabulous outfit for any occasion.
Next hit the custom zone where tailors will help you make your new look truly yours. After all, who says you can’t rip and repair your new denims or print on your new tee?
WIN A SUMMER MAKEOVER!
Egdars is giving one lucky Gauteng-based reader the chance to experience some of the fantastic services on offer at its new Fourways Mall concept store.
The winner will receive a summer makeover worth about R10,000. This prize includes:
- an outfit and pair of shoes selected by a personal shopper;
- a make-up session with a professional make-up artist; and
- a T-shirt to personalise at the store's custom zone.
Entering is easy! Here's how
Send an e-mail to startsomething@sundaytimes.co.za with the word 'Makeover' in the subject line and tell us about something new you've started this summer.
Please attach a full-body photograph of yourself and provide us with as many contact details as possible.
Terms and conditions:
- Entries close at 11.59pm on November 10 2019.
- The winner must be based in Gauteng and will need to be available for a photo shoot of their makeover on Wednesday November 13 2019 at the Edgars store in Fourways, Joburg (shop G33, Fourways Mall, corner of William Nicol and Witkoppen).
- Representatives, employees, business partners and their affiliates, and agents of advertising or suppliers of the organisation are not permitted to enter.
- The winner will be chosen at random and will be notified within 24 hours of the competition closing.
- The prize is not transferrable and cannot be converted to cash.
- Transport to and from the Edgars store in Fourways is for the winner's own account.