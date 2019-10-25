You don't have to go far to visit Africa's best spas — three are in Mzansi

If you're going to treat yourself to a indulgent spa day, why not book into one of Africa's best spas? You won't have to travel far — three of them are right here in SA.

That's according to the annual World Spa Awards, which was held in Dubai last week. These awards acknowledge top spas around the globe, handing out accolades based on the votes of both industry professionals and spa customers.

Mzansi's big winners for 2019 included:

Sediko Bush Spa at Palala Boutique Game Lodge in Lephalale, which was named Africa's Best Safari Spa;

The Saxon Spa at the Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, which was voted Africa's Best Hotel Spa; and

Santé Wellness Retreat in the Cape winelands, which was declared Africa's Best Day Spa.

While we're sure any treatment you picked off the menu at these acclaimed spas would be blissful, why not opt for an experience you couldn't have elsewhere?

With this in mind, we asked them to fill us in on their most sought-after signature therapy:

SEDIKO BUSH SPA

Signature treatment: Sediko Merlot Bath

What it entails: As the spa's website puts it, “soaking in red wine may be the only thing more heavenly than drinking it”. Designed to be enjoyed solo or with a partner, this treatment involves a leisurely soak in a stone bath in the bush. Rejuvenating botanicals and the same grape extract found in Merlot will be added to the water to help you relax as you sip a glass of vino and sample a complementary cheese board.

How much? R850 for a 60-minute treatment.

More info: sedikospa.co.za