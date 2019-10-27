China's queen of couture brings her touch to Sotheby's
27 October 2019 - 00:00
China's leading couturier, Guo Pei, has teamed up with auction house Sotheby's for a New York sale.
Pei will show seven ornate, gold-threaded looks from her 2019 Paris couture collection alongside such treasures as a porcelain vase from the 1500s and a gold Han dynasty peacock (200BCE to CE200), drawing together precious metals from the East and West...
