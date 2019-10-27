Designer hopes her idea of weaving ostrich feathers into fabrics takes off
Joburg-born designer Pascale Theron has given ostrich feathers an updated look and, in doing so, wants to positively impact the Oudsthoorn farming industry
27 October 2019 - 00:00
Ostrich feathers have been given a new role in our lives along with an updated look, thanks to Pascale Theron's Feathered Fabrics. The Johannesburg-born designer creates soft, natural and artisanal textiles using ostrich feathers.
Pascale, who presented her Feathered Fabrics at the 2019 Design Indaba, has a studio in The Netherlands, where she graduated from Design Academy Eindhoven in 2018. Now she is launching a collaboration with Joburg fashion designer Lezanne Viviers from Viviers Studio...
