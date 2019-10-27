Opinion

Is she 25 or 65? Filters & fat jabs make you something, but it’s not young

With their plumped-up lips and botoxed brows, people like Kylie Jenner inhabit a peculiar new ageless zone where everyone, no matter their actual age, looks the same

My grandmother used to say she could not understand the disconnect between the age she felt - 27 - and the age she saw reflected back at her in the mirror - 70. She was not alone - age dysmorphia is a common condition, partly remedied these days by injectibles and other invasive strategies.



These may or may not create a semblance of youth, because it all depends on what you think youth looks like. Even straight up youth is now moot territory...