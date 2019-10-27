The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Trending

Princess hair is trending: how to use bejewelled accessories to get the look

The latest hair trend is all about channeling your inner fairy tale heroine - but this is no damsel in distress, she's got an edgy side

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Nokubonga Thusi

THE TREND: PRINCESS HAIR

There has been a return to all things soft and feminine on the runway this season as hues become more muted, skin coverage becomes sheer and garments are light enough to be swept up with the slightest breeze. Similarly, hair takes its inspiration from princess stereotypes as seen at the shows of Simone Rocha and Givenchy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week Lifestyle
  3. RECIPE | Peppermint crisp cheesecake Food
  4. People in these professions are having the most sex, says survey Health & Sex
  5. After death hoax and diabetes battle, nothing can hold Sophie Lichaba back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X