Princess hair is trending: how to use bejewelled accessories to get the look
The latest hair trend is all about channeling your inner fairy tale heroine - but this is no damsel in distress, she's got an edgy side
27 October 2019 - 00:00
THE TREND: PRINCESS HAIR
There has been a return to all things soft and feminine on the runway this season as hues become more muted, skin coverage becomes sheer and garments are light enough to be swept up with the slightest breeze. Similarly, hair takes its inspiration from princess stereotypes as seen at the shows of Simone Rocha and Givenchy...
