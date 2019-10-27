SHOPPING | Dark botanicals will up the drama of your summer looks

Take inspiration from the Dries van Noten and Christian Lacroix SS20 shows, which fused old-world glamour with modern wearability, and introduce some moody florals into your wardrobe

1. Knit jersey R2,180 from Ted Baker

2. Bangles R4,299 each from Sterns

3. Sunglasses R1,299 from Polo

4. Earrings R100 from Woolworths

5. Dress R4,899 from Diesel

6. Dress R280 from Edgars

7. Skirt R680 from Zara

8. Bodysuit R200 from Edgars

9. Skirt R1,800 from Ted Baker

10. Top handle bag R399 from Superbalist

11. Madison sandals R549 from Superbalist

12. Glamour date M1000 watch on leather R30,800 from Tudor

13. Blouse R949 Mango R1,199 from Aldo



STOCKISTS:..