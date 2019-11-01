Ayanda Thabethe, Charlize Theron or Pearl Thusi: who won Halloween?

CHARLIZE THERON

Charlize recently voiced Morticia Addams in the animated reboot of The Addams Family, which she said on social media was a part her mother, Gerda, would have loved to play.

Hence their costumes — the star's mom as the ghoulish Addams Family matriarch and Charlize as her hubby, Gomez Addams. Sporting a colourful striped suit and black wig, the celeb completed her quirky costume with a false moustache.

Overall, it's a cute and playful look that shows off her sense of humour.