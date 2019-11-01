Ayanda Thabethe, Charlize Theron or Pearl Thusi: who won Halloween?
A handful of local celebs dressed up to celebrate the spooky holiday, but not all of their costumes were equally impressive
CHARLIZE THERON
Charlize recently voiced Morticia Addams in the animated reboot of The Addams Family, which she said on social media was a part her mother, Gerda, would have loved to play.
Hence their costumes — the star's mom as the ghoulish Addams Family matriarch and Charlize as her hubby, Gomez Addams. Sporting a colourful striped suit and black wig, the celeb completed her quirky costume with a false moustache.
Overall, it's a cute and playful look that shows off her sense of humour.
PEARL THUSI
The actress channelled her inner inmate to dress up as Piper Chapman from Orange is the New Black.
While she nailed the look with her blonde wig and prison jumpsuit, we can't help but feel her outfit is a little dated — it's a costume that trended several years ago, when the hit show first gained popularity.
Then again, with the series having just concluded its final season, we suppose it was a case of “now or never”.
AYANDA THABETHE
The local TV host played an elaborate game of “spot the difference” when she dressed up as Beyoncé's doppelgänger.
Why did Ayanda pick Queen B as the inspiration for her look? “I think it’s such a beautiful thing to have icons in our lifetime that look like us ... black. Beautiful. Powerful,” the celeb said on social media.
From the dramatic gown to the gold heels, Ayanda faithfully recreated the outfit Bey wore to the London premiere of The Lion King. And she didn't stop there — she went as far as hunting down the exact location where the singer snapped some Instagram shots to have a photo shoot.
This dedication to nailing down the details makes Ayanda the SA winner of Halloween 2019.