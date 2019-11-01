IN PICS | Celebs who dressed up as other celebs for Halloween & nailed it

4. JESSICA BIEL AS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

It seems Justin Timberlake may have had a hand in wife Jessica Biel's quirky choice of costume. She donned a curly wig, shiny jumpsuit and shades to recreate her hubby's look from his boy band days.

“This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to Justin Timberlake. Well played, husband, well played,” said the actress on social media.

It seems she may have got her own back, though — why else would Timberlake look so grumpy to be dressed up as a microphone?