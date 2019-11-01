The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Kardashian-Jenner clan are the undisputed queens of Halloween

01 November 2019 - 08:52 By Toni Jaye Singer
'Ariel grew up,' said Kylie Jenner of her saucy 'The Little Mermaid' costume for Halloween 2019.
'Ariel grew up,' said Kylie Jenner of her saucy 'The Little Mermaid' costume for Halloween 2019.
Image: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The sheer number of siblings, the sheer number of different costumes they wear, the sheer extravagance of each outfit — no-one does Halloween quite like the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And especially now that they've got a whole new bunch of incredibly cute kids to dress up.

Here's a closer look at some of the OTT costumes the family wore this year:

KYLIE JENNER

The billionaire make-up mogul smouldered as Playboy Bunny — and there was nothing PG about her Ariel costume either.

For her sexy take on The Little Mermaid, Kylie donned a clamshell bra and sequinned “tail” skirt with a thigh-high slit. Our favourite touch? The beaded handbag standing in for Ariel's fishy BFF, Flounder. 

Some of Kylie's besties got in on the Disney action too by donning their own princess looks as part of an elaborate group costume. Anastasia Karanikolaou was Cinderella, Victoria Villarroel was Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, Sofia Richie was Sleeping Beauty and Yris Palmer was Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

To celebrate the holiday, Kylie also shared snaps of herself doubling as Marilyn Monroe from a recent digital cover shoot for V Magazine.

STORMI WEBSTER

Kylie turned her daughter, Stormi, into her mini-me by dressing her in a replica of the feathered gown and lilac wig she donned to the Met Gala earlier this year.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“So cuuuute!” commented Donatella Versace, head of the famed Italian fashion house, who created the original dress for Kylie.

Other social media users weren't as impressed. Several said that the little girl's stormy expression implied she wasn't having much fun and would probably have preferred dressing up as a cartoon character to a clone. 

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

A blonde wig, a figure-hugging pink mini dress and a tiny pooch in an oversized handbag — anyone could dress up as Elle Woods from the 2001 romcom, Legally Blonde.

But Kim K isn't just anyone; she took things to the next level by faithfully reproducing the video essay the aspiring lawyer submitted to get into Harvard in the film.

As Elle would say, “snaps for Kim”.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney channeled her inner vamp to play the glamorously ghoulish 1950's TV character, Vampira.

NORTH WEST AND PENELOPE DISICK

Kim's eldest daughter, North, looked suitably fierce in a devil suit as part of a group costume that spanned the spectrum from naughty to nice. Her cousin, Penelope (Kourtney's daughter), teamed her devil horns with an angel halo for a hybrid look, while another friend was an angel.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRUE THOMPSON

Khloe's daughter, True, wore a staggering five costumes last Halloween.

This year, the toddler melted hearts across the internet in an angelic Swan Lake costume, which was the first of many to come.

She also dressed up as an Oompa Loompa from the movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a lion, a  jack-o'-lantern and the cutest bumble bee you ever did see.

For her final look, True popped on a puppy suit to play a dalmatian to her mom's Cruella de Vil.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Celebs who dressed up as other celebs for Halloween & nailed it

The doppelgangers were out in droves this year
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Boity or Beyoncé? October's best and worst dressed celebs

SA's been having a heatwave, but which A-listers have brought the heat to our social media feeds this month?
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet

Fashion hits and misses from #Feathers11
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Anele gives Ciara’s Beyoncé- inspired Halloween outfit the thumbs up

It's official, the rest of Halloween is cancelled.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto Lifestyle
  2. Boity or Beyoncé? October's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Julius Malema is ready for the hols, but can you guess what he'll be listening ... Lifestyle
  4. 'Am I even worthy?' Bonang on winning an E! People's Choice Award Lifestyle
  5. 'How an internet con artist broke my heart' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Four key points in Ramaphosa's parly Q&A
X