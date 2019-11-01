IN PICS | Kardashian-Jenner clan are the undisputed queens of Halloween
The sheer number of siblings, the sheer number of different costumes they wear, the sheer extravagance of each outfit — no-one does Halloween quite like the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And especially now that they've got a whole new bunch of incredibly cute kids to dress up.
Here's a closer look at some of the OTT costumes the family wore this year:
KYLIE JENNER
The billionaire make-up mogul smouldered as Playboy Bunny — and there was nothing PG about her Ariel costume either.
For her sexy take on The Little Mermaid, Kylie donned a clamshell bra and sequinned “tail” skirt with a thigh-high slit. Our favourite touch? The beaded handbag standing in for Ariel's fishy BFF, Flounder.
Some of Kylie's besties got in on the Disney action too by donning their own princess looks as part of an elaborate group costume. Anastasia Karanikolaou was Cinderella, Victoria Villarroel was Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, Sofia Richie was Sleeping Beauty and Yris Palmer was Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
To celebrate the holiday, Kylie also shared snaps of herself doubling as Marilyn Monroe from a recent digital cover shoot for V Magazine.
STORMI WEBSTER
Kylie turned her daughter, Stormi, into her mini-me by dressing her in a replica of the feathered gown and lilac wig she donned to the Met Gala earlier this year.
“So cuuuute!” commented Donatella Versace, head of the famed Italian fashion house, who created the original dress for Kylie.
Other social media users weren't as impressed. Several said that the little girl's stormy expression implied she wasn't having much fun and would probably have preferred dressing up as a cartoon character to a clone.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
A blonde wig, a figure-hugging pink mini dress and a tiny pooch in an oversized handbag — anyone could dress up as Elle Woods from the 2001 romcom, Legally Blonde.
But Kim K isn't just anyone; she took things to the next level by faithfully reproducing the video essay the aspiring lawyer submitted to get into Harvard in the film.
As Elle would say, “snaps for Kim”.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Kourtney channeled her inner vamp to play the glamorously ghoulish 1950's TV character, Vampira.
NORTH WEST AND PENELOPE DISICK
Kim's eldest daughter, North, looked suitably fierce in a devil suit as part of a group costume that spanned the spectrum from naughty to nice. Her cousin, Penelope (Kourtney's daughter), teamed her devil horns with an angel halo for a hybrid look, while another friend was an angel.
KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRUE THOMPSON
Khloe's daughter, True, wore a staggering five costumes last Halloween.
This year, the toddler melted hearts across the internet in an angelic Swan Lake costume, which was the first of many to come.
She also dressed up as an Oompa Loompa from the movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a lion, a jack-o'-lantern and the cutest bumble bee you ever did see.
For her final look, True popped on a puppy suit to play a dalmatian to her mom's Cruella de Vil.