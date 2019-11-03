Bam Collective's 'clip on, clip off' designs reflect SA's complex culture
One of the things that make young fashion designer Jacques Bam's garments stand out is the tangible way he gives credit to everyone who worked on them
03 November 2019 - 12:00
Even at the tender age of nine, designer Jacques Bam had a passion for fashion. When he was told to look at other avenues for a career with longevity, he kept focused on his dream.
With his vibrant use of prints and bold design, his Bam Collective has become a head-turner defining today's trends and tomorrow's future in fashion - and made Bam a finalist in the South African Fashion Week's Autumn/Winter 2020 New Talent Search by Vodacom...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.