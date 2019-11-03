Bam Collective's 'clip on, clip off' designs reflect SA's complex culture

One of the things that make young fashion designer Jacques Bam's garments stand out is the tangible way he gives credit to everyone who worked on them

Even at the tender age of nine, designer Jacques Bam had a passion for fashion. When he was told to look at other avenues for a career with longevity, he kept focused on his dream.



With his vibrant use of prints and bold design, his Bam Collective has become a head-turner defining today's trends and tomorrow's future in fashion - and made Bam a finalist in the South African Fashion Week's Autumn/Winter 2020 New Talent Search by Vodacom...