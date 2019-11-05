Somhale, Mihlali crowned some of SA's most stylish personalities for 2019

A pair of loved-up newlyweds, a couple of former beauty queens and a rapper are among the winners of the annual South African Style Awards.

For 23 years, these awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion by handing out accolades for the "Most Stylish" individual(s) in various categories.

Here's the complete list of winners for 2019:

Most Stylish Couple: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and new husband, actor/model Mohale Motaung.

Most Stylish SA Icon: Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo