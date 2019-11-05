The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Somhale, Mihlali crowned some of SA's most stylish personalities for 2019

05 November 2019 - 13:35 By Toni Jaye Singer
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, who recently tied the knot, have been named the Most Stylish Couple at this year's SA Style Awards.
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, who recently tied the knot, have been named the Most Stylish Couple at this year's SA Style Awards.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

A pair of loved-up newlyweds, a couple of former beauty queens and a rapper are among the winners of the annual South African Style Awards.

For 23 years, these awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion by handing out accolades for the "Most Stylish" individual(s) in various categories.

Here's the complete list of winners for 2019:

Most Stylish Couple: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and new husband, actor/model Mohale Motaung.

Most Stylish SA Icon: Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo

This burden that was sitting on me, it’s gone: Bassie Kumalo pens 'cathartic' memoir

Basetsana Kumalo has suffered several knocks, including seven miscarriages and accusations of a sex tape. So writing a memoir has been cathartic, she ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: TV presenter Pearl Modiadie

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena

Most Stylish Model: Maria Borges

The Next Big Thing: Influencer/stylist Thameenah Saint and influencer/beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase

5 fashion lessons to learn from Mihlali Ndamase

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase was recently falsely accused of donning a fake Chanel bag. One thing that's certainly not fake? Her fashionista credentials.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most Stylish Media Personality: Fashion blogger Melody Molale

Most Innovative Style: Fashion designer Lezanne Viviers

Most Stylish Designer (Interior or Fashion): Fashion designer Thebe Magugu

Most Stylish Business Personality: Entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo

The Most Stylish Changemakers: Former Miss SA Tatum Keshwar and husband, Warren Wheatley, chief investment officer of Lebashe Investment Group

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Boity or Beyoncé? October's best and worst dressed celebs

SA's been having a heatwave, but which A-listers have brought the heat to our social media feeds this month?
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Ayanda Thabethe, Charlize Theron or Pearl Thusi: who won Halloween?

A handful of local celebs dressed up as to celebrate the spooky holiday, but not all of their costumes were equally impressive
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet

Fashion hits and misses from #Feathers11
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Thabethe, Charlize Theron or Pearl Thusi: who won Halloween? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Idols SA's Sneziey 'broken' by bullying and witchcraft claims Lifestyle
  3. WAGS in Japan: What the Springbok's partners got up to during the World Cup Lifestyle
  4. Want a SA flag broek like Faf de Klerk? Well, sorry, they're all sold out ... ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. IN PICS | Celebs who dressed up as other celebs for Halloween & nailed it The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X