Somhale, Mihlali crowned some of SA's most stylish personalities for 2019
A pair of loved-up newlyweds, a couple of former beauty queens and a rapper are among the winners of the annual South African Style Awards.
For 23 years, these awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion by handing out accolades for the "Most Stylish" individual(s) in various categories.
Here's the complete list of winners for 2019:
Most Stylish Couple: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and new husband, actor/model Mohale Motaung.
Most Stylish SA Icon: Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: TV presenter Pearl Modiadie
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena
Most Stylish Model: Maria Borges
The Next Big Thing: Influencer/stylist Thameenah Saint and influencer/beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase
Most Stylish Media Personality: Fashion blogger Melody Molale
Most Innovative Style: Fashion designer Lezanne Viviers
Most Stylish Designer (Interior or Fashion): Fashion designer Thebe Magugu
Most Stylish Business Personality: Entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo
The Most Stylish Changemakers: Former Miss SA Tatum Keshwar and husband, Warren Wheatley, chief investment officer of Lebashe Investment Group