Out with real fur, in with faux: Queen Elizabeth makes a shift from 'cruel fashion'

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth's clothes collection will no longer have items made from real fur.

The palace said the monarch was ready to move with the times and had had a “shift in attitudes”.

This is according to a report by The Telegraph UK. The newspaper said this change does not mean the monarch will rid herself of her previously loved fur items as the change will apply only to her upcoming collection.

According to Vogue, the queen's dressmaker, Angela Kelly, revealed in her new memoir The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe that the monarch's upcoming winter collection will use fake fur.

“If her majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.”

Vogue also reports that in her book Kelly says a coat worn by the queen in Slovakia in 2008 has been altered, with its trim replaced with faux fur.

Animal activists, including Claire Bass of Humane Society, have expressed joy at the news.

“We are thrilled that her majesty has officially gone fur-free," said Bass.

She said fur was not only “out of fashion”, but did not belong with “brand Britain.”