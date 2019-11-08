The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Out with real fur, in with faux: Queen Elizabeth makes a shift from 'cruel fashion'

08 November 2019 - 10:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will no longer wear real fur.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will no longer wear real fur.
Image: ©AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth's clothes collection will no longer have items made from real fur.

The palace said the monarch was ready to move with the times and had had a “shift in attitudes”.

This is according to a report by The Telegraph UK. The newspaper said this change does not mean the monarch will rid herself of her previously loved fur items as the change will apply only to her upcoming collection.  

According to Vogue, the queen's dressmaker, Angela Kelly, revealed in her new memoir The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe that the monarch's upcoming winter collection will use fake fur.

“If her majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.”

Vogue also reports that in her book Kelly says a coat worn by the queen in Slovakia in 2008 has been altered, with its trim replaced with faux fur.

Animal activists, including Claire Bass of Humane Society, have expressed joy at the news.

“We are thrilled that her majesty has officially gone fur-free," said Bass.

She said fur was not only “out of fashion”, but did not belong with “brand Britain.”

IN QUOTES | Duchess of Sussex on education, gender equality & women empowerment

Here is her inspiring speech in five quotes:
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | 11-year-old child reporter interviews Oprah Winfrey

Media mogul Oprah Winfery on Tuesday was interviewed by 11-year old child reporter, Jaden Jefferson, about her life and career decisions.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille

We asked a few high profile locals whether they're excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Mzansi
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Boity vs Rouge The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Old McDonald's: Aussie mates show off burger bought in 1995 Food
  3. WAGS in Japan: What the Springbok's partners got up to during the World Cup Lifestyle
  4. Idols SA's Sneziey 'broken' by bullying & witchcraft claims Lifestyle
  5. T.I. blasted for accompanying his daughter to the gynae to 'check her hymen' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X