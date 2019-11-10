Is female empowerment in the fashion biz a myth disguised as a slogan tee?

Zodwa Kumalo-Valentine takes a closer look at diversity in the local retail industry

T-shirts branded with feminist slogans sell like hot cakes. "Girl power", "Womandla", and "The future is female" are an announcement that the time has come for women to take leadership roles alongside men.



Retailers are using "femvertising" – female empowerment, messaging and imagery to empower its consumers (and sell products) – but how much fempower Kool Aid is the industry actually drinking?..