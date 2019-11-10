Is female empowerment in the fashion biz a myth disguised as a slogan tee?
Zodwa Kumalo-Valentine takes a closer look at diversity in the local retail industry
10 November 2019 - 00:00
T-shirts branded with feminist slogans sell like hot cakes. "Girl power", "Womandla", and "The future is female" are an announcement that the time has come for women to take leadership roles alongside men.
Retailers are using "femvertising" – female empowerment, messaging and imagery to empower its consumers (and sell products) – but how much fempower Kool Aid is the industry actually drinking?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.