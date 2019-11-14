IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States
TV host Bonang Matheba recently announced that she plans on moving to the US next year.
She's currently abroad getting a taste of what life as an A-lister on America's red carpets is like — and appears to be loving every moment of it.
Take a look:
1. TICKLED PINK
Channelling her inner Barbie, Bonang looked joyful in a hot pink, high-necked Fendi gown as she collected the first-ever African Influencer of the Year award at the E! People's Choice Awards in California on Sunday.
“What a crazy experience ... What a dream come true. Thank you to E! for recognising the incredible continent I come from,” she said during a red carpet interview.
As the award was based on the result of a public vote, she also thanked her fans for the win, telling the B Force, “I adore you all”.
2. BRONZE BEAUTY
Queen B looked sophisticated in the glittering bronze Jovani gown she donned to a gala fundraiser for WildAid, a global wildlife conservation organisation.
Her stylist, Harrison Thomas Crite, paired it with tongue-in-chic heels with sparking “lips” on the straps, and a leopard-print clutch that might have been a nod to the gala's theme “A Night in Africa”.
While at the event, Queen B hung out with Blood Diamond actor Djimon Hounsou as well as her cousin and Being Bonang co-star, Tebogo “Pinky Girl” Mekgwe.
3. UPTOWN GIRL
“How do you feel?” stylist Harrison Thomas Crite asked Bonang during an Instagram video, as she modelled the outfit he'd put together for her to wear to a gala dinner in New York last week.
“Amazing, I'm a movie star,” she replied.
Crite said that “wealth” was the direction behind this glam ensemble, which paired a black CD Greene gown embellished with triangular sequins and a white (hopefully faux) fur stole.
Bonang certainly looked as if she hailed from pricey Fifth Avenue as she rubbed shoulders with Trevor Noah and Madiba's grandson, Ndaba Mandela, during the event for Pencils of Promise, a non-profit that builds schools around the globe.