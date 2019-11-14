The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Someone splashed R467m on this watch, making it the world's priciest timepiece

14 November 2019 - 11:26 By Tymon Smith
The Patek Phillipe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 is one of a kind, a fact highlighted by the wording on its golden opaline dial, which reads 'The Only One'.
The Patek Phillipe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 is one of a kind, a fact highlighted by the wording on its golden opaline dial, which reads 'The Only One'.
Image: Only Watch

Before the hammer fell at last weekend’s Only Watch auction, to raise funds for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one lot had already generated loud chimes of interest among watch collectors.

It was a special edition of the Patek Phillipe Grandmaster Chime, the Ref. 6300A-010, which is the first and only version of this timepiece to be made with a steel case — apparently a much sought-after thing in the world of watch collecting. Rumours were that it could expect to fetch over $20-million at auction.

The Patek Phillipe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 is the first and only version of this timepiece to be made with a steel case.
The Patek Phillipe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 is the first and only version of this timepiece to be made with a steel case.
Image: Only Watch via Wanted Online

However even the most discerning and knowledgeable of timepiece aficionados were taken aback when it fetched a staggering $31,194,370 (R467-million), making it the most expensive wristwatch ever sold.

The sale beat the previous record held by a Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication model that sold for $24-million five years ago.

According to the Robb Report, “What ultimately sent the Ref. 6300A into the stratosphere is the fact that this version is one of a kind — a fact emphasised on the dial, which spells out ‘The Only One’.” 

You can’t just buy a Grandmaster Chime from the luxury brand – you have to submit an application to show you’re honourable and wealthy enough before they’ll consider making you one.

This particular version has never been worn and was created specifically for the auction. 

No word yet on who forked out the GDP of some island nations for the watch but the sale certainly helped to raise significant money for its cause with $38.8-million collected for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

As Patek Phillipe’s legendary advertising slogan reminds us: “You don’t own a Patek Phillipe. You merely take care of it for the next generation.”

Here’s hoping whoever the proud owner of the Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 is, they’re able to explain that to their children.

This article is adapted from one published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Someone dropped a record-breaking R27m on a bottle of rare whisky

The "Holy Grail" of whiskies smashed the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold, going for £1.45m (around R27m) at a London auction last week.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Google search helps family sell a Nigerian painting for a whopping R21m

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for a staggering £1.1m (about R21m).
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Someone just paid R185m for a Banksy painting of monkeys in parliament

A Banksy painting smashed the record for the mysterious British street artist's work on Thursday, fetching nearly £9.9m (about R185m) at auction, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. The best & worst dressed celebs at the E! People's Choice Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  3. I've been very strategic: Bonang opens up about her move to America Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA asks the country's men to write love letters to women Lifestyle
  5. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X