Someone splashed R467m on this watch, making it the world's priciest timepiece

Before the hammer fell at last weekend’s Only Watch auction, to raise funds for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one lot had already generated loud chimes of interest among watch collectors.

It was a special edition of the Patek Phillipe Grandmaster Chime, the Ref. 6300A-010, which is the first and only version of this timepiece to be made with a steel case — apparently a much sought-after thing in the world of watch collecting. Rumours were that it could expect to fetch over $20-million at auction.