African wax prints take off overseas thanks to Laurenceairline's mod designs

Through her menswear brand, designer Laurence Chauvin-Buthaud is bridging cultures and making a sustainable and social difference in Africa and the world over

"My work is really like a conversation. A conversation between different cultures, different inspirations and influences and different fabrics, and I think it's also just part of who I am. I don't feel like I'm 50% African and 50% French. I feel like I'm 100% African, 100% French, and 100% human," says designer Laurence Chauvin-Buthaud.



"It's like a meeting of different cultures, concepts, fabrics and colours to create my own story. It's quite personal."..