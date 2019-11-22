Miss SA reveals her Waves of Love dress - men's love letters to women

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi on Friday revealed her Waves of Love national costume to be worn at the Miss Universe pageant.

The bold design will be worn on December 5 at the pageant gala in Atlanta, Georgia, and will showcase love letters written by men to the women of SA.

Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels said the 93 Miss Universe contestants from all over the world would be wearing creations that best represented their countries.

Earlier in the month, Tunzi asked men to write love letters on ribbons to the women of SA as part of a United Nations campaign and her ongoing work against gender-based violence.

“In what will be a first, I will literally take SA with me to Miss Universe. I will wear a wave of love from men in the form of love letters celebrating and honouring the women of this country,” she said.

On the night she was crowned Miss SA, Tunzi said: “We have absolutely no reason to keep smiling, because the country's women are dying every day, and mostly people are doing nothing about it. It is not up to us. It’s up to perpetrators to start doing right.”