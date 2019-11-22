The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

What the Twitter fashion police think about Miss SA's 'Wave of Love' dress

22 November 2019 - 15:26 By Toni Jaye Singer
Lloyd Kandlin of The Costume Department designed the 'Wave of Love' national costume that Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi will be wearing as part of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.
Image: @Official_MissSA/Twitter

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has revealed the eye-catching "Wave of Love" dress that she'll be wearing to the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Earlier this month, the beauty queen put out a passionate call for men to write love letters honouring the women of Mzansi as part of the United Nations #HeForShe campaign, which promotes gender equality.

Around 2,000 of these love notes have now been inscribed on ribbons in the colours of the SA flag and woven into the sculptural skirt of Tunzi's national costume.

Her look also features a white corseted bodysuit emblazoned with traditional Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele prints, and a crown-like headpiece. (READ MORE about the design of Miss SA's Wave of Love dress.)

It's a bold outfit that has found favour with some social media users, including former Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green who tweeted: "An exquisite national costume for an exquisite woman".

Here's what other fans of the dress had to say:

Not everyone was sold on the design, however:

If you're one of them, don't stress: as one Twitter user pointed out, former Miss South Africas have clinched international crowns wearing "chaotic" creations in the past. 

Remember the mixed reactions to the Protea costume Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wore to the Miss Universe pageant? She came home a winner, and hopefully Tunzi will too.

• The Miss Universe pageant will be aired on 1Magic (DStv 103) on December 9 at 2am. 

