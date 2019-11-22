What the Twitter fashion police think about Miss SA's 'Wave of Love' dress

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has revealed the eye-catching "Wave of Love" dress that she'll be wearing to the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Earlier this month, the beauty queen put out a passionate call for men to write love letters honouring the women of Mzansi as part of the United Nations #HeForShe campaign, which promotes gender equality.

Around 2,000 of these love notes have now been inscribed on ribbons in the colours of the SA flag and woven into the sculptural skirt of Tunzi's national costume.

Her look also features a white corseted bodysuit emblazoned with traditional Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele prints, and a crown-like headpiece. (READ MORE about the design of Miss SA's Wave of Love dress.)

It's a bold outfit that has found favour with some social media users, including former Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green who tweeted: "An exquisite national costume for an exquisite woman".

Here's what other fans of the dress had to say: