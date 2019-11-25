The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Normani becomes the first ever Savage X Fenty ambassador, and the streets are here for her shine

25 November 2019 - 10:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Normani has been named the first ambassador of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line.
Image: Instagram/Normani

Rihanna has named singer and dancer Normani as the first ambassador for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, just two months after she showcased her collection at the New York Fashion Week. Normani was one of the performing artists at the event.

British Vogue reported that Rihanna's choice was motivated by the singer's confidence and command.

“Normani is the perfect choice for Savage X ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it.”

Normani has nothing but love for Rihanna and the potential consumers of the brand.

On her Instagram, she thanked Riri and spoke highly of the brand. She said she wants all individuals to embrace who they are and remember that she, too, doesn't always feel confident and powerful.

Savage Fenty  shared a stunning teaser of Normani in a red number.

Since the official announcement, celebrities and fans of both singers have shown the two nothing but love. Here are some reactions: 

Lifestyle
TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
