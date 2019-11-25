Normani becomes the first ever Savage X Fenty ambassador, and the streets are here for her shine
Rihanna has named singer and dancer Normani as the first ambassador for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, just two months after she showcased her collection at the New York Fashion Week. Normani was one of the performing artists at the event.
British Vogue reported that Rihanna's choice was motivated by the singer's confidence and command.
“Normani is the perfect choice for Savage X ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it.”
Normani has nothing but love for Rihanna and the potential consumers of the brand.
On her Instagram, she thanked Riri and spoke highly of the brand. She said she wants all individuals to embrace who they are and remember that she, too, doesn't always feel confident and powerful.
I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!
Savage Fenty shared a stunning teaser of Normani in a red number.
Since the official announcement, celebrities and fans of both singers have shown the two nothing but love. Here are some reactions:
All I ever wanted was Rihanna to notice Normani this is honestly the best thing ever.— LOVE NKH🥰💕 (@lovenormani_) November 21, 2019
the nation is so proud of you. you deserve the world and everything above. 😔❤— 𝐣. #IStandWithNickiMinaj (@shspooked) November 21, 2019