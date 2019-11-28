Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago

If a silhouette that's trending suits you, don't abandon it the moment it's no longer flavour of the month. That's the key lesson to learn from Miss Project Runway herself, Lerato Kganygago.

Scroll through this celeb's Instagram feed and you'll see that while she embraces the trends du jour, she also revisits her favourite cuts from season's past. Proving that while fads come and go, style is timeless.

Here are some other fashion lessons to learn from Lerato:

1. SOPHISTICATED AND SEXY ARE ONE AND THE SAME

There are so many trends that keep on circling back into our collective fashion psyche: the A-symmetrical silhouette is one of them — and we can see why.

A one-shoulder dress is a sophisticated way to show off some skin without baring it all; it also lends itself to all seasons. So take a page out of Lerato's book and experiment with this cut in various fabrics, colours and with different sleeve and skirt lengths.

Just bare in mind that this sort of dress makes enough of a statement all on its own, so don't over-complicate things with tons of accessories.