Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago
If a silhouette that's trending suits you, don't abandon it the moment it's no longer flavour of the month. That's the key lesson to learn from Miss Project Runway herself, Lerato Kganygago.
Scroll through this celeb's Instagram feed and you'll see that while she embraces the trends du jour, she also revisits her favourite cuts from season's past. Proving that while fads come and go, style is timeless.
Here are some other fashion lessons to learn from Lerato:
1. SOPHISTICATED AND SEXY ARE ONE AND THE SAME
There are so many trends that keep on circling back into our collective fashion psyche: the A-symmetrical silhouette is one of them — and we can see why.
A one-shoulder dress is a sophisticated way to show off some skin without baring it all; it also lends itself to all seasons. So take a page out of Lerato's book and experiment with this cut in various fabrics, colours and with different sleeve and skirt lengths.
Just bare in mind that this sort of dress makes enough of a statement all on its own, so don't over-complicate things with tons of accessories.
2. REACH NEW STYLE HEIGHTS
Originally found on moms in the 1980s, high-waisted trousers can take you from day to night with a mere change of lipstick. They can be super flattering, provided you pick the right cut — voluminous pants, if not worn correctly, can make you look bigger than you are.
Steer clear of these and follow in Lerato’s footsteps by creating a clear distinction between your top and bottom halves. She pairs her high-waisted trousers with form-fitting tops and shirts — always worn tucked in — or midriff tops, often in unique prints.
3. MOVE OVER MINIS AND MAXIS — IT'S TIME FOR THE MIDI
Not too short nor too long, the midi is the Goldilocks porridge of skirt lengths.
Some believe the midi skirt is slightly frumpy, but Lerato has proved this certainly isn’t the case. She keeps this garment looking young and fresh through her bold colour choices, use of colour blocking and addition of bling.
Be sure to research the lengths that best suit your body shape — a couple of inches here or there can make a big difference. Skirts that end just above the swell of the calf, or just below the calves, are flattering for most shapes. Steer clear of those that stop at the widest part of the calf.
4. BELT IT AND BE BOWLED OVER
From dresses to jumpsuits, Lerato belts just about everything. It’s a simple trick to give your body more shape and add that extra bit of personality to an outfit.
By cinching your waist you can play with volume without looking large or frumpy, but belts work equally well on skintight silhouettes too. Just always remember to belt around your natural waist.
5. WIDEN YOUR OUTLOOK
Of course, none of us wants to make our legs look wider, but wide leg pants actually do the opposite. As you can see on Lerato, these pants lengthen legs and accentuate the waistline. Remember to keep your top tucked in for the ultimate body curvature. Why not try a wide-legged jumpsuit for the millions of celebrations coming your way this wedding season?