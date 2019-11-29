Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs

As 2019 slowly crawls to an end, we're finding it hard to keep our fashion game strong. Blame it on the fact that this tumultuous year took it all out of us, or perhaps it is this suffocating heat. Thankfully we can always turn to our local celebs when we're feeling short of style inspiration.

With that in mind, here's our list of this month's best and worst dressed A-listers:

BEST DRESSED

BABALWA MNENO

Wearing a white shirt and red trousers may be nothing new, but the reality TV star gave these wardrobe stables a stylish twist. The flirty sleeves on her top added something young and fresh to her look, while the cape-like overskirt of her pants gave us all the fashion shivers.

Thankfully Babalwa knew to keep the styling simple so the silhouette of her outfit could do all the talking. We also love the juxtaposition of that girly hairstyle with this sophisticated and edgy ensemble. Now, to find those pants in our size ...