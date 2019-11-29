Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs
Fashion hits and misses from our favourite A-listers
As 2019 slowly crawls to an end, we're finding it hard to keep our fashion game strong. Blame it on the fact that this tumultuous year took it all out of us, or perhaps it is this suffocating heat. Thankfully we can always turn to our local celebs when we're feeling short of style inspiration.
With that in mind, here's our list of this month's best and worst dressed A-listers:
BEST DRESSED
BABALWA MNENO
Wearing a white shirt and red trousers may be nothing new, but the reality TV star gave these wardrobe stables a stylish twist. The flirty sleeves on her top added something young and fresh to her look, while the cape-like overskirt of her pants gave us all the fashion shivers.
Thankfully Babalwa knew to keep the styling simple so the silhouette of her outfit could do all the talking. We also love the juxtaposition of that girly hairstyle with this sophisticated and edgy ensemble. Now, to find those pants in our size ...
MELODY MOLALE
With this look, the fashion blogger shows why wearing a single colour head-to-toe is the trend du jour.
We also love the versatility of this sultry ruched red number, which could easily take you from day to night. Molale has styled it as evening wear with heels, statement earrings and layers of delicate necklaces, but thanks to its casual spaghetti straps, it would work equally well paired with flat sandals or even sneakers for a pool party.
KHANYA MKANGISA
There is something so fashion forward about wearing a matching print head-to-toe. Over the past few weeks, we've seen this trend on red carpets all over the world, with singer Kesha landing on our best-dressed list for wearing something similar to the American Music Awards recently.
Like Kesha, local actress Khanya wisely realised this outfit is bold enough on its own, and kept her styling simple with a sleek bun, gold chain and beautiful red lips to add that extra bit of personality. Her Yves Saint Laurent sandals are perfection too; they're subtle enough not to impose, yet as fashionable as her entire ensemble outfit. It's a big yes from us!
NOMZAMO MBATHA
Who says you can't wear sequins when the sun's out? This look was a favourite with the actress's fans, who shared it far and wide on social media.
If you look at the pieces the celeb has put together they're all fabulous in their own right: that shirt mini-dress has an interesting collar detail and those Christian Louboutins heels have bows on the back. But by sticking to basic black and white, Nomzamo has ensured we don't loose focus on the pièce de résistance of her outfit: that OTT cardi.
We love her chic yet casual styling and natural makeup too.
WORST DRESSED
BONANG MATHEBA
Not even a helicopter could bring some much-needed glamour to Bonang's confused look. The dress shouts boho chic, her statement earrings and gold cuffs suggest a night out on the town, while the woven bag screams beach. Pick a lane and stick to it.
K NAOMI
It's not Namoi's burnt orange number, but rather her styling that's landed her on our worst-dressed list. Those white strappy sandals are the chief offenders — they seem to be the polar opposite of the vibe the model was going for. This silhouette called for a shoe that was down-to-earth, boho and cool. Instead these are outdated and matronly. Those glitzy earrings don't help matters either.
BLUE MBOMBO
They say you can't go wrong with a classic LBD (little black dress) but as Blue shows, you certainly can. All those bows and the sparkling embellishment on the hip take away from the sophistication of this outfit, as do those somewhat antiquated court heels. By donning a pair of platform heels, a bold lip and wearing her hair down, this model could possibly have saved this look.
YARA SHAHIDI
The shape and colour of this ensemble are a little drab for an actress who is so young and fashion forward. Also a steamer is needed ASAP — the beauty of the fit and structure of these pieces is completely lost as there are creases head to toe.