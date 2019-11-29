The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Laduma Ngxokolo's defence force show him all the love after a tweep said his brand is 'expensive'

29 November 2019 - 07:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Designer Laduma Ngxokolo's brand Maxhosa has received all the love on Twitter.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Internationally acclaimed designer Laduma Ngxokolo is dominating Twitter trends after a tweep complained that his brand, “Maxhosa by Laduma”, is too expensive, saying “I'll pass”. The designer is best known for his unique African printed knitwear, dresses and socks.

The user shared screen shots of various items from the designer's online store, which show a scarf retailing for R1,800 and a woven rug for R25,700.

Some did not take kindly to the post.

Celebrities, including rapper Cassper Nyovest and TV host Olwethu Leshabane, rallied behind the designer. Here's some of the reactions:

