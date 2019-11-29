Laduma Ngxokolo's defence force show him all the love after a tweep said his brand is 'expensive'

Internationally acclaimed designer Laduma Ngxokolo is dominating Twitter trends after a tweep complained that his brand, “Maxhosa by Laduma”, is too expensive, saying “I'll pass”. The designer is best known for his unique African printed knitwear, dresses and socks.

The user shared screen shots of various items from the designer's online store, which show a scarf retailing for R1,800 and a woven rug for R25,700.