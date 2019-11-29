Laduma Ngxokolo's defence force show him all the love after a tweep said his brand is 'expensive'
Internationally acclaimed designer Laduma Ngxokolo is dominating Twitter trends after a tweep complained that his brand, “Maxhosa by Laduma”, is too expensive, saying “I'll pass”. The designer is best known for his unique African printed knitwear, dresses and socks.
The user shared screen shots of various items from the designer's online store, which show a scarf retailing for R1,800 and a woven rug for R25,700.
Some did not take kindly to the post.
Celebrities, including rapper Cassper Nyovest and TV host Olwethu Leshabane, rallied behind the designer. Here's some of the reactions:
So we are back at arguing about the price of merchandise yet again?!,i mean we should now know (at least by now) that this life thing has levels and designers have a target market,i would love to have Brioni suits but i can't,its not their fault that i can't afford them #maxhosa— Zenzele Bryan Ngwenya (@Raszen) November 28, 2019
I don’t understand peeps out here complaining about Maxhosa, mara they are running around bo fake Gucci and LV accessories. Celebrate Maxhosa because he is another who has flown our flag high on the international stage. #maxhosa @MaXhosaAfrica— Hlubie (@Teekay_04) November 28, 2019
The #Maxhosa brand has every right to be expensive. Compliment and stop the negativity. pic.twitter.com/TQR60TfYQk— Zola Lasmisi🇿🇦 (@zola360degrees) November 28, 2019
Imagine showcasing at the NYFW, people like Beyonce, Swizz Beats, Alicia Keys, Raphael Saadiq etc wearing your brand and then someone with stuff @ the corner of their mouth say price ur product at R800..niyadelela nina..#Maxhosa— Zoe (@MissZoeGee) November 28, 2019
Maxhosa is cheap compared to Gucci ,LV ,Versace ,Alexander McQueen ,Prada , Balmain, comme des garçons ,miu miu , kenzo ,Zara & many more so— TPwear (❤🌸PULE❤🌸) (@pwear_t) November 28, 2019
