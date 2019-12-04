The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | The 10 celeb outfits that sparked the most internet searches this year

04 December 2019 - 13:58 By AFP Relaxnews
Rapper Cardi B in vintage Thierry Mugler at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As we approach the end of 2019, it's time to reflect on another 12 months of statement fashion and iconic red carpet moments.

Global fashion search platform Lyst has crunched the numbers as part of its latest Year In Fashion report, to pinpoint the ultimate 10 biggest power dressers over the past year.

In first place is Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess has been crowned the most powerful dresser of 2019 by Lyst, due to her fashion choices sparking a 216% increase, on average, in searches for similar pieces.

Orders flood in as SA jeweller benefits from the 'Meghan Markle effect'

“I suddenly got a large influx of orders from our international online store of one style of earrings — The Magi. I was confused about the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The Duchess, who has a well-known penchant for shirt dresses, is attributed with provoking a 570% spike in searches for a Club Monaco shirt dress worn during the Royal Tour of South Africa.

Meghan Markle donned a Club Monaco shirt dress when she took her son Archie to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
Image: Henk Kruger/Pool/AFP

In second place is actor Timothée Chalamet, who kickstarted a 806% spike in searches for Haider Ackermann after he wore one of the brand's suits.

Timothee Chalamet wearing Haider Ackerman.
Image: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

Coming in at number three is actor and singer Zendaya, whose Tommy Hilfiger Met Gala Cinderella-inspired dress led to a 54% increase in searches for the brand.

Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish claimed fourth place on the list after the neon green outfits she sported over the summer saw searches for the colour increase by 69%.

Billie Eilish sparked a trend with her love of neon green.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM

Rapper Cardi B, who plumped for a vintage Thierry Mugler gown for the Grammy Awards that sparked a 169% rise in searches for the designer within four hours, is listed at number five.

Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Here are some of the search-worthy outfits/accessories that earned the remaining celebs spots on Lyst's 10 most powerful dressers list:

• K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink's (#6) Celine Trimophe bag:

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's (#7) gold dress, which she wore to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding:

• Singer Lizzo's (#8) lilac prom dress, which she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards:

Lizzo and Lil Nas at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

• Singer Harry Style's (#9) blue suit, which he wore to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony:

Harry Styles' vibrant blue suit created a buzz.
Image: Mike Coppola/WireImage

• Actor Billy Porter's (#10) tuxedo gown, which he wore to the Oscars:

Actor/singer Billy Porter in a Christian Siriano black velvet tuxedo gown at the 2019 Oscars.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To see the full Lyst Year In Fashion report, see lyst.com

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

