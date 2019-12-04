IN PICS | The 10 celeb outfits that sparked the most internet searches this year
As we approach the end of 2019, it's time to reflect on another 12 months of statement fashion and iconic red carpet moments.
Global fashion search platform Lyst has crunched the numbers as part of its latest Year In Fashion report, to pinpoint the ultimate 10 biggest power dressers over the past year.
In first place is Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess has been crowned the most powerful dresser of 2019 by Lyst, due to her fashion choices sparking a 216% increase, on average, in searches for similar pieces.
The Duchess, who has a well-known penchant for shirt dresses, is attributed with provoking a 570% spike in searches for a Club Monaco shirt dress worn during the Royal Tour of South Africa.
In second place is actor Timothée Chalamet, who kickstarted a 806% spike in searches for Haider Ackermann after he wore one of the brand's suits.
Coming in at number three is actor and singer Zendaya, whose Tommy Hilfiger Met Gala Cinderella-inspired dress led to a 54% increase in searches for the brand.
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish claimed fourth place on the list after the neon green outfits she sported over the summer saw searches for the colour increase by 69%.
Rapper Cardi B, who plumped for a vintage Thierry Mugler gown for the Grammy Awards that sparked a 169% rise in searches for the designer within four hours, is listed at number five.
Here are some of the search-worthy outfits/accessories that earned the remaining celebs spots on Lyst's 10 most powerful dressers list:
• K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink's (#6) Celine Trimophe bag:
• Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's (#7) gold dress, which she wore to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding:
• Singer Lizzo's (#8) lilac prom dress, which she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards:
• Singer Harry Style's (#9) blue suit, which he wore to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony:
• Actor Billy Porter's (#10) tuxedo gown, which he wore to the Oscars: