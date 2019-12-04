IN PICS | The 10 celeb outfits that sparked the most internet searches this year

As we approach the end of 2019, it's time to reflect on another 12 months of statement fashion and iconic red carpet moments.

Global fashion search platform Lyst has crunched the numbers as part of its latest Year In Fashion report, to pinpoint the ultimate 10 biggest power dressers over the past year.

In first place is Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess has been crowned the most powerful dresser of 2019 by Lyst, due to her fashion choices sparking a 216% increase, on average, in searches for similar pieces.