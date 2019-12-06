The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Beauty queens' wacky national costumes: what Miss SA is up against

Zozibini Tunzi won't be the only contestant whose outfit will get tongues wagging at the Miss Universe pageant

06 December 2019 - 13:51 By Nomvelo Masango
Zozibini Tunzi in the outfit designer Lloyd Kandlin expects will receive mixed reactions.
Image: Masi Losi

Are you convinced that Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe outfit is the most beautiful national costume ever created? Or do you think it's an absolute eyesore? The reveal of Miss South Africa's 'Wave of Love' dress was indeed met with mixed reactions on social media.

Regardless of how you feel about Tunzi's ensemble, rest assured she won't be the only contestant wearing an outfit that'll get tongues wagging during the Miss Universe National Costume Competition that's taking place in Atlanta, US, on Friday night.

Here are three of the most outlandish outfits that'll be worn during the event:

MISS VIETNAM

Depicting a type of iced coffee that's very popular in her home country, Hoang Thuy's national costume features a coffee-filter headpiece and a whole lot of bling. She's also sure to stir up some conversation with her large spoon prop.

MISS MALAYSIA

Malaysia's Shweta Sekhon will be wearing a costume which weighs 28kg and represents the Malaysian, Chinese and Peranakan cultures. Called “A Peranakan Indulgence”, her outfit comes complete with tables bearing trays of various cultural delicacies such as the coconut dessert kuih talam and red eggs.

MISS PUERTO RICO

Madison Anderson will be representing a hibiscus which is Puerto Rico's national flower. The bright giant flower costume with a golden frog in the centre depicts the diversity of the country's natural landscape.

The Miss Universe National Costume Competition is a precursor to the Miss Universe pageant which is taking place on December 8. It'll be aired in SA on 1Magic (DStv 103) on December 9 at 2am. 

