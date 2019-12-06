Beauty queens' wacky national costumes: what Miss SA is up against
Zozibini Tunzi won't be the only contestant whose outfit will get tongues wagging at the Miss Universe pageant
Are you convinced that Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe outfit is the most beautiful national costume ever created? Or do you think it's an absolute eyesore? The reveal of Miss South Africa's 'Wave of Love' dress was indeed met with mixed reactions on social media.
Regardless of how you feel about Tunzi's ensemble, rest assured she won't be the only contestant wearing an outfit that'll get tongues wagging during the Miss Universe National Costume Competition that's taking place in Atlanta, US, on Friday night.
Here are three of the most outlandish outfits that'll be worn during the event:
MISS VIETNAM
Depicting a type of iced coffee that's very popular in her home country, Hoang Thuy's national costume features a coffee-filter headpiece and a whole lot of bling. She's also sure to stir up some conversation with her large spoon prop.
MISS MALAYSIA
Malaysia's Shweta Sekhon will be wearing a costume which weighs 28kg and represents the Malaysian, Chinese and Peranakan cultures. Called “A Peranakan Indulgence”, her outfit comes complete with tables bearing trays of various cultural delicacies such as the coconut dessert kuih talam and red eggs.
MISS PUERTO RICO
Madison Anderson will be representing a hibiscus which is Puerto Rico's national flower. The bright giant flower costume with a golden frog in the centre depicts the diversity of the country's natural landscape.
The Miss Universe National Costume Competition is a precursor to the Miss Universe pageant which is taking place on December 8. It'll be aired in SA on 1Magic (DStv 103) on December 9 at 2am.