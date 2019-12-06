Beauty queens' wacky national costumes: what Miss SA is up against

Are you convinced that Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe outfit is the most beautiful national costume ever created? Or do you think it's an absolute eyesore? The reveal of Miss South Africa's 'Wave of Love' dress was indeed met with mixed reactions on social media.

Regardless of how you feel about Tunzi's ensemble, rest assured she won't be the only contestant wearing an outfit that'll get tongues wagging during the Miss Universe National Costume Competition that's taking place in Atlanta, US, on Friday night.