IN PICS | Have Miss SA's national costumes gotten better over the years?

Miss Universe hopeful Zozibini Tunzi will reportedly be firing up a how-to video and reaching for a toolbox to get into her outfit for the pageant's National Costume Competition in Atlanta, US, on Friday night.

Ever since the reigning Miss SA's 'Wave of Love' dress was unveiled, it's been sparking debates among the fashion police on social media.

Here's one such conversation that caught our eye on Twitter:

"Compared to the costumes we've had in the past, this is by far the most beautiful!"

"The others must have been a horror because this is pretty bad."

So have Mzansi's national costumes gotten better or worse over the years?

Here's a look at what local beauty queens wore to Miss Universe pageants in the past so you can judge for yourself: