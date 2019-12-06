IN PICS | Have Miss SA's national costumes gotten better over the years?
Miss Universe hopeful Zozibini Tunzi will reportedly be firing up a how-to video and reaching for a toolbox to get into her outfit for the pageant's National Costume Competition in Atlanta, US, on Friday night.
Ever since the reigning Miss SA's 'Wave of Love' dress was unveiled, it's been sparking debates among the fashion police on social media.
Here's one such conversation that caught our eye on Twitter:
"Compared to the costumes we've had in the past, this is by far the most beautiful!"
"The others must have been a horror because this is pretty bad."
So have Mzansi's national costumes gotten better or worse over the years?
Here's a look at what local beauty queens wore to Miss Universe pageants in the past so you can judge for yourself:
2018: FLOCK TOGETHER
Featuring over 1,000 feathers, the inspiration behind Miss SA 2018's costume was clear — even though the identity of the wearer wasn't thanks to a mask-like headpiece. Tamaryn Green's outfit was an ode to our national bird, the Blue Crane.
2017: IN FULL BLOOM
Miss SA 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters looked like a flower-powered superhero in her Protea-inspired costume. A nod to Msanzi's national bloom, it featured thigh-high boots and spiky petal 'wings'.
2016: SA MEETS SWAZILAND
Miss SA 2016 Ntandoyenkosi Kunene's striking costume aimed to showcase our country's diversity by paying homage to both her SA and Swazi heritages.
The Miss Universe pageant takes place on December 8. It will be aired on 1Magic (DStv 103) on December 9 at 2am.