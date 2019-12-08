A-Listers
Is Norma Gigaba the next Coco?
08 December 2019 - 00:00
With alumni including fashion disruptor Roman Handt, cool design kid Rich Mnisi and recent LVMH Prize recipient Thebe Magugu, there is little doubt that Joburg fashion school LISOF has a reputation for nurturing fashion stars.
That’s why fashionistas on the lookout for the next big fashion thing flock to the end-of-year show staged by the school founded by Shana Rosenthal...
