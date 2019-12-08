A-Listers

Is Norma Gigaba the next Coco?

With alumni including fashion disruptor Roman Handt, cool design kid Rich Mnisi and recent LVMH Prize recipient Thebe Magugu, there is little doubt that Joburg fashion school LISOF has a reputation for nurturing fashion stars.



That’s why fashionistas on the lookout for the next big fashion thing flock to the end-of-year show staged by the school founded by Shana Rosenthal...