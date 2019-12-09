IN PICS | All of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's stunning pageant outfits

Much has been said about the 'Wave of Love' national costume Zozibini Tunzi wore during the Miss Universe competition, but many of the other outfits Miss SA donned during the pageant were equally striking.

This includes the gorgeous beaded evening gown Tunzi wore when she was crowned Miss Universe. "[This] dress symbolises where I come from; it represents the brown of the sand and the blue of the ocean. I feel like I have South Africa with me on the stage,” said the beauty queen of her look.