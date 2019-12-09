Own the look and the lifestyle with an Edgars Thank U account
Open an account and unlock new lifestyle options
GIVE YOUR LIFESTYLE A MAKEOVER
The Edgars Thank U card is more than just a card; it’s your access to a world of fashion must-haves, homeware, beauty care, great offers, insurance products and rewards that you can spend at any one of Edgars’s 200-plus partners countrywide.
SWIPE MORE, REAP MORE REWARDS
Simply swipe your Edgars Thank U Account at any Edgars, Edgars Home or Edgars Beauty store and earn rewards every time you spend. These rewards can be spent on whatever tickles your fancy – from the widest range of local and international brands at any one of our stores nationwide.
SHOP ONLINE, AVOID THE QUEUES
Don’t feel like leaving home to go get that absolute must-have that’s on your wish list? Then simply use your Edgars Thank U Account to shop online at www.edgars.co.za. Plus, you can download the Thank U app, available on Google Play or the app store. It lets you check your rewards balance and download your statements, right from the comfort of your smartphone screen.
HELPING YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES FEEL PROTECTED
You automatically get an Account Protection Plan when you open your Edgars Thank U Account, but you can include your partner with an Account Partner Protection Plan at a minimal fee, and your nearest and dearest will be covered too.
In the case of death, disability, retrenchment (employment status dependent) or a loss of income, Edgars will settle any outstanding account balance you or they may have.
AN ABUNDANCE OF REWARDS FROM EDGARS’S INCREDIBLE PARTNERS
Simply swipe your Edgars Thank U Card every time you purchase at any one of our partners and you’ll earn rewards from them too.
You can then use your rewards to either refuel your car, book airline or bus tickets, shop for meds, book dental appointments, purchase prescription glasses, sass up your nails or take time out for some pampering and beauty treatments.
SHARE YOUR REWARDS WITH THOSE CLOSEST TO YOU
Choose any five of your closest loved ones and Edgars will give you five additional cards along with your Edgars Thank U Account. You can then share them with your inner circle for them to share in the spoils and shop at their convenience. You’ll get to enjoy all of this at no extra charge.
*Terms and conditions apply.
OPEN YOUR ACCOUNT TODAY, GET UP TO R1,750 IN VOUCHERS
You can get up to R1,750 in vouchers just for opening your new Edgars Thank U Account today.
So, what are you waiting for? Give your lifestyle a makeover and own the look with your Edgars Thank U Account.
This article was paid for by Edgars.