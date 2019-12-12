Nike unveils its first-ever swimming hijab

Nike has revealed its first ever swim hijab as part of its new four-piece Nike Victory Swim Collection.

Inspired by athletes' positive responses to the brand's first ever sports hijab, the Nike Pro Hijab, Nike's designers have created a new collection which combines Nike's performance innovation with modest swimwear design.

After speaking with athletes from a diverse range of communities, Nikes designers realised that female athletes who wanted both modesty and ease of movement were lacking in options.