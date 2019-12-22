SHOPPING | Stay cool: striped summer staples for him & her
Add a pop of colour or some woven accessories to your stripes and you'll be ready to hit the beach in style
22 December 2019 - 00:00
HER
Sandals R399 Zara
Country Road trousers R1,099 Woolworths
Bag R529 Zara
Shirt dress R849 Mango
Witchery shirt R1,099 Woolworths
Earrings R100 Woolworths
Sandals R179 Superbalist
Hat R299 Poetry
Trousers R699 Mango
Sunglasses R459 Zara
Bag R529 Zara
Country Road shirt dress R1,499 Woolworths
Earrings R100 Woolworths..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.