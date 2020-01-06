Best & worst dressed celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet
See which A-listers kicked off the 2020 award season in style
With one quick hair toss, the holiday season has turned into award season. When Hollywood's elite gathered in Beverly Hills for the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, the red carpet was filled with risky, fresh and original outfits. However, while some A-listers were at the helm of fashion fabulosity, others completely missed the boat.
Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed:
BEST DRESSED
ZOEY DEUTCH
Donning a jewel-toned mustard jumpsuit featuring one of this season's most significant fashion trends — the over-sized puffy sleeve — Zoey Deutch (pictured above) brought some drama to the red carpet.
With her hair slicked back and barely there makeup, the star of The Politician wore our favourite outfit of the evening — it was eye-catching, elegant and contemporary. Her whopping sapphire necklace and statement earrings added that extra bit of detail that makes for a winning look.
ZOE KRAVITZ
Zoe Kravitz showed us how to have fun with fashion with a brave mix of polka dot prints. Allowing her outfit to do the talking, the actress kept her styling minimal. She paired her perfect pixie cut with a red lip and oversized studs to create an unassumingly glamorous look.
DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH
We couldn't possibly have a best-dressed list without lauding this bold and dramatic number which featured the fashion trend of the night: the statement sleeve.
While the Dolemite Is My Name actress looked dynamite in her fuschia gown, we can't help but wish her stylist had kept a steamer on hand. And while we always say less is more, we think a pair of turquoise earrings would have added more glamour to this gorgeous look.
BILLY PORTER
Billy Porter is one of Somizi's style icons, and in this glorious all-white ensemble it's easy to see why. As is often the case, the Pose star served up a look that plays with feminine and masculine silhouettes, bringing something fresh and unexpected to the red carpet.
With his eye for detail and commitment to making fashion statements, we're predicting Porter will be a regular fixture on our best-dressed lists in 2020.
WORST DRESSED
NATASHA LYONNE
Take away the asymmetrical sleeve and this is just your basic, boring LBD (little black dress) — and perhaps someone should have because it looks like the Russian Doll star has been decapitated by sequins.
Beautiful styling aside, this look is the mascot for our first day back at work: it's depressing.
SOFIA VERGARA
Though it hugged Sofia Vergara's figure in all the right places, this maroon gown with metallic beaded detailing on the seams was neither particularly glamorous nor risque. All in all, it's a stark contrast to the Modern Family actress's bright and bubbly personality.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
It's a "hell no" to J-Lo's giant bo.! After attending red carpet events for decades, this unstylish and unclassy number is the last thing we expected the A-lister to wear.
Beyond the awful mix of bridal white, gold and green on her gown, the singer's severe hairstyle and make-up didn't do her any favours.
SACHA BARON COHEN
We were hoping this royal blue suit was one of the Hollywood funnyman's famous pranks, but the truth is a lot sadder: he genuinely thought wearing it was a good idea. It reminds us of a more modern take on the pastel blue and orange tuxedos worn by Harry and Lloyd in Dumb & Dumber.
Add to that his choice of shoes and overly plucked eyebrows and it's obvious why he landed a spot on our worst-dressed list.