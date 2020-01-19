Now you can mix up your own beauty treats at Babylonstoren

The newly-expanded Scented Room at this world-famous Cape farm is a fragrant oasis, writes Michelle Magwood

It was heading towards midday and the heat was soaring under the impossible Delft blue sky of Babylonstoren in the Cape winelands. To escape it we stepped from the gardens into one of the long white barns near the exit and into an invisible nimbus of exquisite scent.



The high space of the newly expanded Scented Room is fitted with antique apothecary shelves and vitrines, with chalky marble counters and wooden tables clustered with pampering products...