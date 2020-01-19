SHOPPING | Flaunt your eclectic style at music festivals
Cool kids pulled out all the fashion stops for the recent AfroPunk festival. Here's how to steal their style
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The AfroPunk festival started at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2005. In the 15 years since its debut, it has come to redefine norms, celebrating diversity through arts, music, film, food and fashion.
The festival is hosted for three years in selected cities. AfroPunk Joburg 2019 saw the end of the Johannesburg residency and Bahiain Brazil will host AfroPunk Bahia 2020 in November...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.