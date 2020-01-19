SHOPPING | Flaunt your eclectic style at music festivals

Cool kids pulled out all the fashion stops for the recent AfroPunk festival. Here's how to steal their style

The AfroPunk festival started at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2005. In the 15 years since its debut, it has come to redefine norms, celebrating diversity through arts, music, film, food and fashion.



The festival is hosted for three years in selected cities. AfroPunk Joburg 2019 saw the end of the Johannesburg residency and Bahiain Brazil will host AfroPunk Bahia 2020 in November...