Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Screen Actors' Guild Awards
Originality was the key word when Hollywood A-listers took to the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. Even those who ended up on our worst dressed list at least tried something unique with their outfits.
Take a look:
BEST DRESSED
SOPHIE TURNER
The Game of Thrones star brought her fashion A-game to the awards. Her strapless fuchsia Louis Vuitton gown was a millennial twist on a classic old school Hollywood silhouette. The high-waisted belt and pleated detailing on the bodice and hips added texture and interest to her look. Bravo!
CYNTHIA ERIVO
While Turner (above) and actress Cynthia Erivo both opted to wear the colour of the evening — fuchsia — their looks couldn't be more different. In contrast to Turner's sleek fitted gown, the Harriet star's fun and flirty Schiaparelli dress was all about volume and ease.
With her bleached blonde hair and million-dollar smile, Erivo looked drop-dead gorgeous, but we would have opted for different accessories. Some bold turquoise earnings or a necklace in the same vivid blue hue would have taken this look to the next level.
NATHALIE EMMANUEL
The Game of Thrones star must have been nervous to step out on the red carpet in this Miu Miu number after J-Lo was slammed for wearing a similar "giant bow" gown to the Golden Globes earlier this month. However, the proportions of this bow, and the top-to-toe girly print, keep her look from straying towards kitsch, like Lopez's did.
While Emmanuel is prettiness personified in this dress, we do wish she would have let some of her beautiful curls cascade down on to her shoulders.
DAN LEVY
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy gave us a glimmer of what men's red carpet fashion should look like in 2020. Without peacocking, he still managed to make a statement in this layered outfit. His satin coat is divine, his pants fit him impeccably, and his army-style lace-ups are the cherry on top of a delicious cake.
WORST DRESSED
MARGOT ROBBIE
The star of the hard-hitting film Bombshell was not a hit on the red carpet. The top and bottom haves of this checked Chanel number look like they belong to two different dresses.
The quirky styling also does this look no favours — there is just too much happening! The high neckline does not call for a wealth of layered jewelry, while the belt just seems incongruous.
PATRICIA ARQUETTE
The star of The Act brought back some of the worst fashion moments from the 1970s with this ill-fitting red velvet suit.
From the too-long bell bottoms to the over-sized jacket with OTT black accent lapels, there's no saving this look.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Although this white suit is actually quite beautiful, it's a strange choice for the young star of Stranger Things. While it would have been a dream on a more mature actress, like Viola Davis or Patricia Arquette, it seems so ageing on Millie Bobby Brown — something that's not helped by that granny broach and prim-and-proper necklace.
We would have preferred to see her in something fun, bold and voluminous, which would have been more age-appropriate. After all, you're only young once.
CASEY THOMAS BROWN
As we said, the SAG awards red carpet was full of unique looks. Few were quite as unusual — or unflattering — as House of Lies actor Casey Thomas Brown's suit. The baggy pants and ill-fitting jacket are just the tip of a long list of what is wrong with this outfit.