Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Screen Actors' Guild Awards

CYNTHIA ERIVO

While Turner (above) and actress Cynthia Erivo both opted to wear the colour of the evening — fuchsia — their looks couldn't be more different. In contrast to Turner's sleek fitted gown, the Harriet star's fun and flirty Schiaparelli dress was all about volume and ease.

With her bleached blonde hair and million-dollar smile, Erivo looked drop-dead gorgeous, but we would have opted for different accessories. Some bold turquoise earnings or a necklace in the same vivid blue hue would have taken this look to the next level.