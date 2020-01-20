The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Screen Actors' Guild Awards

20 January 2020 - 11:56 By Ricci-Lee Kalish
Sophie Turner at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Sophie Turner at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Originality was the key word when Hollywood A-listers took to the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. Even those who ended up on our worst dressed list at least tried something unique with their outfits.

Take a look:

BEST DRESSED

SOPHIE TURNER

The Game of Thrones star brought her fashion A-game to the awards. Her strapless fuchsia Louis Vuitton gown was a millennial twist on a classic old school Hollywood silhouette. The high-waisted belt and pleated detailing on the bodice and hips added texture and interest to her look. Bravo!

Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

CYNTHIA ERIVO

While Turner (above) and actress Cynthia Erivo both opted to wear the colour of the evening — fuchsia — their looks couldn't be more different. In contrast to Turner's sleek fitted gown, the Harriet star's fun and flirty Schiaparelli dress was all about volume and ease. 

With her bleached blonde hair and million-dollar smile, Erivo looked drop-dead gorgeous, but we would have opted for different accessories. Some bold turquoise earnings or a necklace in the same vivid blue hue would have taken this look to the next level.

Nathalie Emmanuel at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Nathalie Emmanuel at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

NATHALIE EMMANUEL

The Game of Thrones star must have been nervous to step out on the red carpet in this Miu Miu number after J-Lo was slammed for wearing a similar "giant bow" gown to the Golden Globes earlier this month. However, the proportions of this bow, and the top-to-toe girly print, keep her look from straying towards kitsch, like Lopez's did.

While Emmanuel is prettiness personified in this dress, we do wish she would have let some of her beautiful curls cascade down on to her shoulders.

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet

See which A-listers kicked off the 2020 award season in style
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
Dan Levy at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Dan Levy at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

DAN LEVY

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy gave us a glimmer of what men's red carpet fashion should look like in 2020. Without peacocking, he still managed to make a statement in this layered outfit. His satin coat is divine, his pants fit him impeccably, and his army-style lace-ups are the cherry on top of a delicious cake.

Margot Robbie at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Margot Robbie at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

WORST DRESSED

MARGOT ROBBIE

The star of the hard-hitting film Bombshell was not a hit on the red carpet. The top and bottom haves of this checked Chanel number look like they belong to two different dresses.

The quirky styling  also does this look no favours — there is just too much happening! The high neckline does not call for a wealth of layered jewelry, while the belt just seems incongruous. 

Patricia Arquette at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Patricia Arquette at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

PATRICIA ARQUETTE

The star of The Act brought back some of the worst fashion moments from the 1970s with this ill-fitting red velvet suit.

From the too-long bell bottoms to the over-sized jacket with OTT black accent lapels, there's no saving this look.

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Millie Bobby Brown at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Although this white suit is actually quite beautiful, it's a strange choice for the young star of Stranger Things. While it would have been a dream on a more mature actress, like Viola Davis or Patricia Arquette, it seems so ageing on Millie Bobby Brown — something that's not helped by that granny broach and prim-and-proper necklace.

We would have preferred to see her in something fun, bold and voluminous, which would have been more age-appropriate. After all, you're only young once.

Casey Thomas Brown at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Casey Thomas Brown at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

CASEY THOMAS BROWN

As we said, the SAG awards red carpet was full of unique looks. Few were quite as unusual — or unflattering — as House of Lies actor Casey Thomas Brown's suit. The baggy pants and ill-fitting jacket are just the tip of a long list of what is wrong with this outfit. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The 10 best and worst-dressed celebs of 2019

Fabulous and disastrous looks from the likes of Bonang, Somizi and more
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

American Music Awards: best & worst dressed celebs on the red carpet

The AMAs were a night filled with bold statement looks — some of which turned heads for all the wrong reasons.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards

Somizi, Moozlie, Zuraida Jardine and more ... These are the A-listers who set the red carpet aflame for all the right reasons — and those who need to ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  2. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  3. 'I wanna blow them away'- Enhle Mbali's fashion line is a hit with Vogue Italia Lifestyle
  4. Renowned SA musician Steve Fataar has died Lifestyle
  5. I am here for fellow abuse survivors, says Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion