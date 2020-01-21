The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Fashion fracas as white models sent down the runway in cornrow wigs

21 January 2020 - 11:58 By AFP Relaxnews
Comme des Garcons was at the centre of a cultural appropriation row Sunday after it sent out white models in what appeared to be cornrow wigs.
Comme des Garcons was at the centre of a cultural appropriation row Sunday after it sent out white models in what appeared to be cornrow wigs.
Image: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP

Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garcons was at the centre of a cultural appropriation row Sunday after it sent out white models in what appeared to be cornrow wigs at its Paris men's fashion week show.

The self-appointed fashion watchdog Diet Prada — which has a record of pulling up labels on racial insensitivity including the notorious Gucci "blackface" jumper — accused the cult brand of "taking a step back".

Comme des Garcons was criticised in 2018 for reportedly not using a black model for more than 20 years.

Diet Prada, which has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and uses the platform to regularly chide labels, said even those taking part in the show seemed embarrassed.

"The look on the models' faces says it all," it claimed.

From Burberry noose shirts to Gucci blackface: When fashion brands got it wrong

From Prada and Gucci to Burberry: designer brands who've been caught up in public outrage.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

The brand responded by telling Dazed Digital that the look was meant as a reference to the ancient Egyptians and not cornrows.

"The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince. It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone — we deeply and sincerely apologise for any offence it has caused.”

Julien Dys, the French hair stylist responsible for the look, echoed this statement in an apologetic Instagram post.

"My inspiration for the Comme des Garcons show was an Egyptian prince, a look I found truly beautiful and inspirational. A look that was a homage," he wrote.

One black model in the Paris show Saturday also wore one of the wigs, while two others had their hair in short dreadlocks.

While several black Instagram users supported Comme des Garcons, they also urged the label to "use more African men" with their natural hair.

Many more, however, were offended, with the black supermodel Adwoa Aboah commenting, "Are we surprised?"

Paris men's fashion week ended Sunday with a week of haute couture shows starting with Dior, Iris Van Herpen and Schiaparelli on Monday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Red-faced Gucci apologises for blackface/golliwog jersey gaffe

Gucci pulled a black polo neck sweater from its shops on Thursday after it sparked comparisons with racially offensive “golliwog” and blackface ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

New movie 'Loqueesha' gets heat for stereotyping

A new movie called "Loqueesha" is being called out for stereotyping after its official trailer was released on May 10.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Katy Perry's ‘blackface’ shoes to be pulled from shelves after outcry

The design on the black shoes, which are part of the star's 2017 range, features protruding eyes, a nose and full red lips.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  2. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  3. I am here for fellow abuse survivors, says Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier Lifestyle
  4. UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 19 to 25 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion