Charlize Theron dons R224,000 bracelet on her head to hide her roots

Many of us with coloured hair don't have the cash to head to the hairdressers in Janu-worry, but thankfully it's fast becoming a trend to flaunt your dark roots.

A number of celebs sported outgrown locks at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Margot Robbie, J-Lo and Charlize Theron.

Theron admitted in a red-carpet interview that she didn't have time to touch up her colour before the big event. Her stylist Adir Abergel's solution? He created a tiny plait along her centre path and hand-stitched a diamond tennis bracelet to it.

The bracelet — worth a jaw-dropping $15,500 (R224,000) — didn't so much disguise the problem as draw attention to it. Nonetheless, it seems many people were fans of her blinged-out hairdo.

Abergel took to Instagram to thank people for "overwhelming love and messages" he'd received about this "futuristic look".