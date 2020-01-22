Charlize Theron dons R224,000 bracelet on her head to hide her roots
Many of us with coloured hair don't have the cash to head to the hairdressers in Janu-worry, but thankfully it's fast becoming a trend to flaunt your dark roots.
A number of celebs sported outgrown locks at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Margot Robbie, J-Lo and Charlize Theron.
Theron admitted in a red-carpet interview that she didn't have time to touch up her colour before the big event. Her stylist Adir Abergel's solution? He created a tiny plait along her centre path and hand-stitched a diamond tennis bracelet to it.
The bracelet — worth a jaw-dropping $15,500 (R224,000) — didn't so much disguise the problem as draw attention to it. Nonetheless, it seems many people were fans of her blinged-out hairdo.
Abergel took to Instagram to thank people for "overwhelming love and messages" he'd received about this "futuristic look".
Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and messages about this futuristic look. Here’s a closer look at how I attached that beautiful @tiffanyandco tennis bracelet. Shiny hair with @virtuelabs and diamonds can make anyone happy.💎 #hairbyadir #withvirtue #charlizetheron #dysonhair #dysonprohair
But before you raid your jewellery box for hair accessories, take note: Theron confessed on social media that getting the bracelet out of her hair was a "disaster".