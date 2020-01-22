IN PHOTOS | Charlize Theron is queen of the red carpet dark roots trend

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Charlize Theron at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

Visible roots have been the surprising hair trend to pop up several times on the red carpet so far this month, with stars from Charlize Theron to Jennifer Lopez taking a chic, relaxed approach to hair colour touch-ups.

Australian actor Margot Robbie championed the look at the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, styling her blonde hair into beachy waves that were parted at the centre to reveal an inch or so of dark roots.

Robbie took the same nonchalant approach to her red carpet hairstyle for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, sporting an elegant bun with chunky tendrils pulled loose to frame her face.

Margot Robbie at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Margot Robbie at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Image: Valerie Macon/AFP

Other stars who have adopted a similar liberating insouciance recently include Saoirse Ronan, whose brunette roots added depth to her wavy bob at the Golden Globe Awards, and Jennifer Lopez, whose appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards saw her rocking a chignon that hinted that the star might be growing out her sun-kissed caramel highlights.

Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards.
Image: Valerie Macon/AFP
J-Lo at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

Singer Kelly Clarkson also tapped into the trend for a red carpet appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month, wearing her bombshell waves parted at the side to reveal a hint of ashy root underneath.

Kelly Clarkson at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

However, the crown must go to Hollywood star Charlize Theron, who dealt with her dark roots in an ingenious way for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor's hairstylist Adir Abergel attached a diamond bracelet by the luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co to her centre part, taking to Instagram to shed light on how he had achieved the “futuristic look.” Getting back to your roots has never been so glamorous.

