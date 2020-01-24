IN PICS | Jean-Paul Gaultier bows out of fashion with catwalk spectacular

Jean-Paul Gaultier has bowed out of fashion with all the cheek and showmanship with which he has lit it up over the last half century.

The legendary French provocateur bid farewell Wednesday with an hour-long feelgood musical spectacular with an orchestra and a cast of hundreds to celebrate the friends and the often outrageous looks that helped make him a star.

With what seemed like the entire fashion world gathered to pay tribute, the mammoth production began with a black coffin with two conical breasts sticking out of it being carried down a set worthy of Cecil B DeMille.

It was Gaultier's knowing joke that the conical bra he famously put on Madonna will probably end up on his tombstone.