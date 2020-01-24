Minnie Dlamini-Jones tells us what's next for her beauty line

For Minnie Dlamini-Jones when your skin glows you can conquer the world. The TV presenter and media darling has plans to do exactly that, starting in Africa.

After launching her beauty product, MD by Minnie Dlamini in select Clicks stores last year, she's now expanding her empire, with Shoprite stores now also distributing her products. The MD range will also be launched in Shoprite stores across Africa.

Throughout her career, she’d always dreamt of landing an international beauty deal like Terry Pheto or Bonang Matheba, but it never worked out.

That’s when she decided to develop her own range of skin care products.

“I was always close, either the timing wasn’t right or I wasn’t at the point where an international brand could then develop someone like me. When the time was right, I was out priced. That’s when I realised I can either sit back and take every excuse as they come or I can start truly making something about it,” she said.