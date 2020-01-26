Four key beauty trends that promise wellness for you — and the planet

Innovations in the beauty industry are being driven by an increasing awareness of how products — and our lifestyle — affect our bodies and the Earth

We are in a climate crisis and it's more important than ever to be aware of our health and wellness as well as that of our planet. Wild fires continue to scorch the Australian landscape, landfills are overflowing with waste, marine life is being suffocated by single-use plastic populating the ocean, and almond milk is suddenly bad for the planet as its production is killing the billions of honeybees that pollinate the crop.



As consumers we are becoming increasingly aware of how products — and our lifestyle — affect our bodies and the planet. With Gen Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) leading the eco-activism charge, brands across the board are being forced to re-evaluate their global footprint to stay relevant...