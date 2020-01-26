Trending

Visible mending: it's sew simple to give your wardrobe an eco-chic edge

Forget invisible darning, sustainable fashionistas are flaunting the flaws in their old repaired clothes, writes Mary Corrigall

It was a burgeoning hole in my Nike running trainers that prompted an eco-fashion awakening and led me into a fascinating subculture.



The soles — the treads — of the trainers were still in good condition, so it seemed a shame, if not unconscionable, to discard my reliable running companions. I could sense Greta Thunberg's thunder. A bit of Googling and hours on Insta to resolve my quandary delivered me squarely into the bosom of what is called "Visible Mending"...