Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet

When it comes to fashion, the Grammy's red carpet is more adventurous, raunchy and sometimes just plain ridiculous than other award shows.

So let's get down and dirty and check out the best and worst dressed celebs at last night's event.

BEST DRESSED

CHRISSY TEIGEN

The world's favourite tweeter proved she's not only the queen of sassy clap backs on social media, but of red carpet fashion too. From the glorious colour to the cut, her Grammy look was impeccable.

We love how the model and mom of two brought this OTT Yanina Couture gown down to earth with long, beachy waves and natural make-up. A definite favourite this award's season.