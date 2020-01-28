Revlon goes vegan with launch of new hair dye

Revlon is testing out veganism, with the help of star chef Katie Lee.

The beauty brand is rolling out a new ‘Total Color,' line of high-performance, vegan, at-home hair dye that boasts a formula infused with cannabis sativa seed oil and botanicals. The move marks the label's first-ever vegan permanent hair colour series.

Cookbook author and Emmy-nominated TV chef Lee has been snapped up to act as the Revlon Total Color Ambassador, fronting a new campaign that will see her share her own experience with the product on her social media channels.

In an Instagram post sharing her first campaign with her 590,000 followers, she wrote: "I am so honoured to be a part of this iconic beauty brand."