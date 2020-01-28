Revlon goes vegan with launch of new hair dye
The beauty brand is rolling out a new 'Total Color' line with TV chef Katie Lee as it's ambassador
Revlon is testing out veganism, with the help of star chef Katie Lee.
The beauty brand is rolling out a new ‘Total Color,' line of high-performance, vegan, at-home hair dye that boasts a formula infused with cannabis sativa seed oil and botanicals. The move marks the label's first-ever vegan permanent hair colour series.
Cookbook author and Emmy-nominated TV chef Lee has been snapped up to act as the Revlon Total Color Ambassador, fronting a new campaign that will see her share her own experience with the product on her social media channels.
In an Instagram post sharing her first campaign with her 590,000 followers, she wrote: "I am so honoured to be a part of this iconic beauty brand."
"I strive to make choices that fit my healthy lifestyle," Lee said of her new beauty deal. "For the first time, I can get clean hair colour without compromising vibrancy and the condition of my hair with Revlon Total Color."
In addition to its vegan formula, the colour is also made without ammonia, parabens, sulfates, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates and gluten, and comes in 16 shades.
"Revlon Total Color represents a significant milestone in clean beauty with real innovation in the hair colour category," said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, in a statement.
"Clean beauty has primarily been about makeup and skincare, but now consumers have a choice in at-home colour without having to compromise product performance."
Vegan beauty continues to take the industry by storm: with Bite Beauty, CoverGirl, Avon and Sally Hansen among the multiple brands that have introduced vegan lines to their product offerings over the past year.
