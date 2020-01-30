Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their celeb guests really wore on their Big Days
When Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, said they were going to have a white wedding they meant it in the most literal sense of the word — their dress code specified that all their guests wear the colour. (Along with a pair of pricey red-bottomed shoes by designer Christian Louboutin.)
According to a post by celeb Basetsana Kumalo, Somhale's invite read: “White is the colour of perfection, purity and a symbol of wholeness and completion and for our wedding, we ask that you honour the colour and all it represents.
“Come dressed as you would to your own wedding, celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its most purest form has made possible.”
With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to flashback to some of the couple's A-list guest's own wedding days, and compare what they wore then and now.
BASETSANA KUMALO
The former beauty queen looks as radiant today as she did 20 years ago when she married her very own Romeo — Romeo Kumalo that is.
With it's soft flowing fabric and lace details, her dress for Somhale's nuptials has the same sort of dreamy quality as her own wedding gown, only these days she seems partial to a bit more bling.
Perhaps it was as a nod to the old wedding adage 'something borrowed, something blue, something old, something new' that she decided to “dust off” the crown she received as first runner-up in the 1994 Miss World pageant for the occasion.
MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES
The chic suit and feathered fascinator Minnie Dlamini-Jones donned to Somhale's nuptials couldn't be more different to the billowing ball gown she wore on her own Big Day.
When she tied the knot to Quinton Jones in 2017, the TV presenter channelled her inner princess in a dress by designer to the stars, Gert-Johan Coetzee, which she paired with a dramatically long veil.
NORMA GIGABA
Like Mrs Jones, Norma Gigaba's outfit for Somhale's big day is the polar opposite of what she wore for her own nuptials.
When she said 'I do' to politician Malusi Gigaba in 2014, she opted for a structured gown with dramatic 3D flower detailing by celebrated local designer David Tlale.
Her look for this wedding was far less structured: a floaty gown with a dramatically high slit — to show off those mandatory red bottoms? — by Mozambican fashion house Taibo Bacar.