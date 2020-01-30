The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their celeb guests really wore on their Big Days

30 January 2020 - 21:04 By Toni Jaye Singer
Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo on their wedding day in 2000.
Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo on their wedding day in 2000.
Image: Joe Sefale/Sunday Times

When Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, said they were going to have a white wedding they meant it in the most literal sense of the word — their dress code specified that all their guests wear the colour. (Along with a pair of pricey red-bottomed shoes by designer Christian Louboutin.)

According to a post by celeb Basetsana Kumalo, Somhale's invite read: “White is the colour of perfection, purity and a symbol of wholeness and completion and for our wedding, we ask that you honour the colour and all it represents.

“Come dressed as you would to your own wedding, celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its most purest form has made possible.”

With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to flashback to some of the couple's A-list guest's own wedding days, and compare what they wore then and now.

BASETSANA KUMALO

The former beauty queen looks as radiant today as she did 20 years ago when she married her very own Romeo — Romeo Kumalo that is.

With it's soft flowing fabric and lace details, her dress for Somhale's nuptials has the same sort of dreamy quality as her own wedding gown, only these days she seems partial to a bit more bling.

Perhaps it was as a nod to the old wedding adage 'something borrowed, something blue, something old, something new' that she decided to “dust off” the crown she received as first runner-up in the 1994 Miss World pageant for the occasion.

MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES

The chic suit and feathered fascinator Minnie Dlamini-Jones donned to Somhale's nuptials couldn't be more different to the billowing ball gown she wore on her own Big Day.

When she tied the knot to Quinton Jones in 2017, the TV presenter channelled her inner princess in a dress by designer to the stars, Gert-Johan Coetzee, which she paired with a dramatically long veil.

NORMA GIGABA

Like Mrs Jones, Norma Gigaba's outfit for Somhale's big day is the polar opposite of what she wore for her own nuptials.

When she said 'I do' to politician Malusi Gigaba in 2014, she opted for a structured gown with dramatic 3D flower detailing by celebrated local designer David Tlale.

Her look for this wedding was far less structured: a floaty gown with a dramatically high slit — to show off those mandatory red bottoms? — by Mozambican fashion house Taibo Bacar.

Norma and Malusi Gigaba on their wedding day in 2014.
Norma and Malusi Gigaba on their wedding day in 2014.
Image: Tebogo Letsie/Sunday Times

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white wedding

SA's a country with casual vibes, so it's not unheard of to see grooms wearing sneakers or even flip flops on their Big Day. But for their white ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Terry Pheto or Thabsie? January's best and worst dressed celebs

Here's which local A-listers stood out for their fashion choices.
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday

'Somhale is going to be the wedding of the decade'
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is shedding those extra kilos & we're here for it Health & Sex
  2. How Aussie scientists' 'game changer' could help fight the coronavirus Health & Sex
  3. Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SA skies come alive as butterflies migrate - but where are they going? Lifestyle
  5. Do all those white butterflies make it to Mozambique? Or die on the way? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like