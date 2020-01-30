Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their celeb guests really wore on their Big Days

When Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, said they were going to have a white wedding they meant it in the most literal sense of the word — their dress code specified that all their guests wear the colour. (Along with a pair of pricey red-bottomed shoes by designer Christian Louboutin.)

According to a post by celeb Basetsana Kumalo, Somhale's invite read: “White is the colour of perfection, purity and a symbol of wholeness and completion and for our wedding, we ask that you honour the colour and all it represents.

“Come dressed as you would to your own wedding, celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its most purest form has made possible.”

With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to flashback to some of the couple's A-list guest's own wedding days, and compare what they wore then and now.