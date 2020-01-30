Terry Pheto or Thabsie? January's best and worst dressed celebs
Here's which local A-listers stood out for their fashion choices
As January seems to drag on and on, it's fair to say most of us don't have the money — or even the energy — to hit the streets looking fabulous. Luckily for us, we know who does.
As always, our local celebs provided no shortage of style inspiration this month: some in terms of what to wear, and others what not to.
Here's our list of this month's best and worst dressed A-listers:
BEST DRESSED
SARAH LANGA
Only Sarah Langa could turn a visit to the beach into a red-carpet moment. During a trip to the Ilha de Moçambique, the influencer looked glam in a modest swimsuit by Laro, which boasted bubble sleeves and a matching sarong in a striking marble print.
We love that she added some sparkle with her choice of sandals, but kept her overall look grounded with a cute straw hat.
THABSIE
The Finally singer showed us the right way to rock '90s fashion in this new decade when she teamed a pair of cheeky money-print trousers with a black mesh top. Thabsie's look hit the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated, quirky and cool.
She gets bonus points for her perfect bob and flawless make-up.
TERRY PHETO
Actress Terry Pheto looks like a princess walking through her very own palace in this Insta shot. Glam backdrop aside, her combination of a white slip-dress, brown leather bag and sandals in bold print makes for a simple yet elegant ensemble.
The colour palette and juxtaposition of smart and casual pieces in this outfit also make it the perfect day-to-night look.
WORST DRESSED
KHANYA MKANGISA
Actress Khanya Mkangisa looks like a fish out of water in this outfit. Beyond being a little outdated, that white mini-dress looks too thick for a summery jaunt on a yacht. While cute, her sneakers also seem a somewhat random choice for the occasion.
All in all it's a confusing choice for a day out at sea!
BOITY
We never thought we'd ever say this, but there's too much Louis Vuitton going on in this rapper's look. Adding a Louis Vuitton belt to a dress covered in the luxury fashion brand's signature print is overkill: we get it, you love (and can afford) Louis Vuitton.
What's worse is that the rather matronly top of the dress fights with the modern style of the belt. The formal shoes are also an odd choice. Boity should have worn this dress with a pair of strappy metallic wedges, a bunch of metallic bangles and some oversized sunnies. An oversized straw hat would also have brought some much-needed personality to this look.
LALLA HIRAYAMA
Even the lovely Lalla Hirayama's sunshine smile cannot help this outfit. The combination of that tacky red dress with those gauche silver heels reminds us of our shopping days at YDE circa 2008. This whole look lacks sophistication and class.
With that bird's nest hair, red lipstick and purple eyeshadow, the styling is as bad — if not worse — than the ensemble itself.