Terry Pheto or Thabsie? January's best and worst dressed celebs

As January seems to drag on and on, it's fair to say most of us don't have the money — or even the energy — to hit the streets looking fabulous. Luckily for us, we know who does.

As always, our local celebs provided no shortage of style inspiration this month: some in terms of what to wear, and others what not to.

Here's our list of this month's best and worst dressed A-listers:

BEST DRESSED

SARAH LANGA

Only Sarah Langa could turn a visit to the beach into a red-carpet moment. During a trip to the Ilha de Moçambique, the influencer looked glam in a modest swimsuit by Laro, which boasted bubble sleeves and a matching sarong in a striking marble print.

We love that she added some sparkle with her choice of sandals, but kept her overall look grounded with a cute straw hat.