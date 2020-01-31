The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits

Mohale Motaung has shared a photo of himself and his love, Somizi Mhlongo, at the alter

31 January 2020 - 13:54 By Toni Jaye Singer
Newly weds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.
Newly weds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Some diehard Somhale fans camped out on Twitter until 3am on Friday waiting to catch a glimpse of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung on their white wedding day.

But thanks to a cellphone ban to prevent spoilers for a Showmax special about the event, which took place on Thursday, photos of the celeb couple were kept tightly under wraps — until now.

Groom Mohale shared a snap of himself and his love at the alter on social media, simply captioning it “He said 'I Do'”.

In off-white outfits embellished with embroidery, lace and pearls, the pair look as if they could have stepped straight out of the elaborate French palace of Versailles — in red-bottomed shoes, of course.

One Twitter user commented "This picture looks a Disney scene where the prince finds the love of his life. Beautiful."

Another was not as convinced by the grooms' theatrical attire, asking "I the only one seeing Game of Thones here?"

Somizi gave us a peek at what may have been under that feather-trimmed cape, when he posted a video thanking DJ Black Coffee for doing a surprise performance at their reception.

That said, it might have been a different outfit entirely. In an earlier Instagram post, the Idols SA judge confirmed he'd be doing three wardrobe changes on his Big Day.

View this post on Instagram

3 changes tomorrow #somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Knowing Somizi's dedication to making a fashion statement, we're excited to see what else he and his hubby wore. Hopefully we won't have to wait until the finale of the four-part Showmax special airs on March 16 to find out.

• 'Somizi & Mohale: The Union’ will premiere on Showmax on February 24, with additional episodes launching every Monday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding

Here's which guests made a spectacle of themselves for all the best reasons — or in spite of their best intentions
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their celeb guests really wore on their Big Days

When Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, said they were going to have a white wedding they meant it in the most literal sense of the word ...
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white wedding

SA's a country with casual vibes, so it's not unheard of to see grooms wearing sneakers or even flip flops on their Big Day. But for their white ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding

The dress code was all white with red bottoms.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How Aussie scientists' 'game changer' could help fight the coronavirus Health & Sex
  4. SA skies come alive as butterflies migrate - but where are they going? Lifestyle
  5. Do all those white butterflies make it to Mozambique? Or die on the way? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019