Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits

Some diehard Somhale fans camped out on Twitter until 3am on Friday waiting to catch a glimpse of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung on their white wedding day.

But thanks to a cellphone ban to prevent spoilers for a Showmax special about the event, which took place on Thursday, photos of the celeb couple were kept tightly under wraps — until now.

Groom Mohale shared a snap of himself and his love at the alter on social media, simply captioning it “He said 'I Do'”.

In off-white outfits embellished with embroidery, lace and pearls, the pair look as if they could have stepped straight out of the elaborate French palace of Versailles — in red-bottomed shoes, of course.

One Twitter user commented "This picture looks a Disney scene where the prince finds the love of his life. Beautiful."

Another was not as convinced by the grooms' theatrical attire, asking "I the only one seeing Game of Thones here?"