Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits
Mohale Motaung has shared a photo of himself and his love, Somizi Mhlongo, at the alter
Some diehard Somhale fans camped out on Twitter until 3am on Friday waiting to catch a glimpse of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung on their white wedding day.
But thanks to a cellphone ban to prevent spoilers for a Showmax special about the event, which took place on Thursday, photos of the celeb couple were kept tightly under wraps — until now.
Groom Mohale shared a snap of himself and his love at the alter on social media, simply captioning it “He said 'I Do'”.
In off-white outfits embellished with embroidery, lace and pearls, the pair look as if they could have stepped straight out of the elaborate French palace of Versailles — in red-bottomed shoes, of course.
One Twitter user commented "This picture looks a Disney scene where the prince finds the love of his life. Beautiful."
Another was not as convinced by the grooms' theatrical attire, asking "I the only one seeing Game of Thones here?"
He said “I Do”. #somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/gdY76EEl9X— Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) January 31, 2020
Somizi gave us a peek at what may have been under that feather-trimmed cape, when he posted a video thanking DJ Black Coffee for doing a surprise performance at their reception.
View this post on Instagram
My dreams came true last night. What a pleasant surprise. This man was supposed to be performing overseas and he decided to surprise me at the end of the evening and played at our wedding.i cried like a baby with excitement. @realblackcoffee I'll forever cherish this moment. And to all performers we thank u. @shimza.dj @djzinhle @casspernyovest @manilavonteez #somhalewhitewedding
That said, it might have been a different outfit entirely. In an earlier Instagram post, the Idols SA judge confirmed he'd be doing three wardrobe changes on his Big Day.
Knowing Somizi's dedication to making a fashion statement, we're excited to see what else he and his hubby wore. Hopefully we won't have to wait until the finale of the four-part Showmax special airs on March 16 to find out.
• 'Somizi & Mohale: The Union’ will premiere on Showmax on February 24, with additional episodes launching every Monday.