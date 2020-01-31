MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza

Ask guests to “come dressed as you would to your own wedding” and you run the risk of having a room full of rogue brides at your event.

While some of the celebs who attended Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's wedding on Thursday got carried away with the matrimonial aspect of the couple's all-white dress code, others managed to honour it without looking like they were headed down the aisle themselves.

Here are some fashionably late additions to our original list of the best and worst dressed A-listers at Somhale's union:

BEST DRESSED

BOITUMELO THULO

The rapper automatically qualifies for a spot on our best-dressed list thanks to those statement sleeves. This design detail has been spotted on every red carpet since the 2020 award season kicked off in Hollywood.

Beyond being on trend, Thulo gets a bonus point for styling: her hairstyle, dramatic earrings and those luscious red lips all added to the glamour of her look.