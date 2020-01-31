MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza
Ask guests to “come dressed as you would to your own wedding” and you run the risk of having a room full of rogue brides at your event.
While some of the celebs who attended Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's wedding on Thursday got carried away with the matrimonial aspect of the couple's all-white dress code, others managed to honour it without looking like they were headed down the aisle themselves.
Here are some fashionably late additions to our original list of the best and worst dressed A-listers at Somhale's union:
BEST DRESSED
BOITUMELO THULO
The rapper automatically qualifies for a spot on our best-dressed list thanks to those statement sleeves. This design detail has been spotted on every red carpet since the 2020 award season kicked off in Hollywood.
Beyond being on trend, Thulo gets a bonus point for styling: her hairstyle, dramatic earrings and those luscious red lips all added to the glamour of her look.
THANDO 'THABOOTY' THABETHE
While Boity's styling game was strong, Thabethe's could have been better. The actress's hair, make-up and earrings were spot on, but those transparent heels and designer bag were too casual for that elegant cocktail dress.
That said, there are more good things to say about her look than bad, hence her presence on this best-dressed list. That wonderful bit of fabric origami on the front of her ensemble made it a winner.
ON THE FENCE
FIKILE MBALULA
Thanks to that oversized-medallion and those two-toned cap toe shoes, the minister of transport looks like a cross between a rapper and old-school gangster, yet he also looks kind of fresh.
We're not sure if we love his outfit or loathe it, but we are fans of what his elegant wife, Nozuko, is wearing.
WORST DRESSED
BASETSANA KUMALO
The gorgeous Bassie Kumalo was one of the guests who seemed to have got swept up in the excitement of having the chance to be a bride for a day — and to “dust off” the tiara she won as the first runner-up in the 1994 Miss World pageant.
Like a little girl gleefully playing dress up, Kumalo piled on the frills, lace and jewels without restraint. As a result there was just too much going on with her look, and sadly the abundance of flounces on her gown didn't make for the most flattering silhouette.
KHANYI MBAU
Had we just seen photos of this actress from the waist up, we might have been raving about her outfit. But we simply can't ignore the bottom half of that dress — even though it doesn't really have one. That panty-skimming sheer panel cancels out all the class and sophistication that that exquisitely beaded top brought to her look.