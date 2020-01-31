Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding
Here's which guests made a spectacle of themselves for all the best reasons — or in spite of their best intentions
After months of speculation, anticipation and excitement, dedicated fans of Somizi Mhlongo and his love Mohale Motaung have finally been treated to a glimpse of the couple’s white wedding extravaganza.
But only a glimpse, mind you. There was a cellphone ban on the Big Day to prevent spoilers for a four-part TV special about the pair's union that will air on Showmax from February 24.
This somewhat spoiled the fun for fashionistas, who were camping out on social media to see how guests would interpret the grooms' request to “come dressed as you would to your own wedding". The dress code specified white outfits paired with 'red bottoms', aka Christian Louboutin shoes.
Luckily some celebs posted a snap or two of their ensembles before the event kicked off. Here's the best and worst of what we've seen so far:
BEST DRESSED
AYANDA THABETHE
TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe channeled some of Audrey Hepburn's old world elegance in this simple bow-adorned dress. She reminded us of a beautiful gift waiting to be unwrapped.
Thabethe managed to capture the matrimonial spirit of the occasion — and honour Somhale's wish that their guests wear the colour typically reserved for the bridal couple — without seeming to mimic a bride en route to the altar.
As far as we're concerned, she won the day.
TESSA TWALA
This ensemble is just so wrong, it’s right. Sure it would have been a better choice for the Grammy's red carpet than a wedding, but that's exactly what set it apart from the torrent of bridal organza that almost every other woman wore. In other words, the accomplished actress took a gamble with this outfit, and we think that it paid off precisely because the odds were not in its favor.
ON THE FENCE
MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES
Mrs Jones looked chic and sophisticated while showing off her newly toned physique. While we adore her tailored suit, we feel the shoulder detailing on that jacket called for a simple camisole. Together with that feathered fascinator, her choice of top threw her look off balance and made her appear a tad top-heavy.
WORST DRESSED
SHAUWN MKHIZE
Like Ayanda Thabethe, reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize's outfit conjured up images of a gift-wrapped present, but bows is where the similarities end. While the former's look was a celebration of elegant simplicity, this gaudy jumpsuit was an ode to excess. Less is more — unless we're talking about the amount of fabric on those pants.
CASSPER NYOVEST
Dear Cassper: you’re handsome, and you don’t look terrible. We’re sorry you say you "didn't get the all-white memo" before it was too late. Hhopefully those loafers at least had red bottoms. The point is, Cassper, you defined the dress code so you automatically earn a spot on our worst-dressed list.