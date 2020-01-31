The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding

Here's which guests made a spectacle of themselves for all the best reasons — or in spite of their best intentions

31 January 2020 - 09:57 By Staff reporters
TV host Ayanda Thabethe posted snaps of herself on Instagram looking chic in a dress by local designer Cinnel.
TV host Ayanda Thabethe posted snaps of herself on Instagram looking chic in a dress by local designer Cinnel.
Image: Instagram/@ayandathabethe_

After months of speculation, anticipation and excitement, dedicated fans of Somizi Mhlongo and his love Mohale Motaung have finally been treated to a glimpse of the couple’s white wedding extravaganza. 

But only a glimpse, mind you. There was a cellphone ban on the Big Day to prevent spoilers for a four-part TV special about the pair's union that will air on Showmax from February 24.

This somewhat spoiled the fun for fashionistas, who were camping out on social media to see how guests would interpret the grooms' request to come dressed as you would to your own wedding". The dress code specified white outfits paired with 'red bottoms', aka Christian Louboutin shoes.

Luckily some celebs posted a snap or two of their ensembles before the event kicked off. Here's the best and worst of what we've seen so far: 

BEST DRESSED

AYANDA THABETHE

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe channeled some of Audrey Hepburn's old world elegance in this simple bow-adorned dress. She reminded us of a beautiful gift waiting to be unwrapped. 

Thabethe managed to capture the matrimonial spirit of the occasion — and honour Somhale's wish that their guests wear the colour typically reserved for the bridal couple — without seeming to mimic a bride en route to the altar.

As far as we're concerned, she won the day.

TESSA TWALA

This ensemble is just so wrong, it’s right. Sure it would have been a better choice for the Grammy's red carpet than a wedding, but that's exactly what set it apart from the torrent of bridal organza that almost every other woman wore. In other words, the accomplished actress took a gamble with this outfit, and we think that it paid off precisely because the odds were not in its favor.

ON THE FENCE

MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES

Mrs Jones looked chic and sophisticated while showing off her newly toned physique. While we adore her tailored suit, we feel the shoulder detailing on that jacket called for a simple camisole. Together with that feathered fascinator, her choice of top threw her look off balance and made her appear a tad top-heavy.

WORST DRESSED

SHAUWN MKHIZE

Like Ayanda Thabethe, reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize's outfit conjured up images of a gift-wrapped present, but bows is where the similarities end. While the former's look was a celebration of elegant simplicity, this gaudy jumpsuit was an ode to excess. Less is more — unless we're talking about the amount of fabric on those pants.

CASSPER NYOVEST

Dear Cassper: you’re handsome, and you don’t look terrible. We’re sorry you say you "didn't get the all-white memo" before it was too late. Hhopefully those loafers at least had red bottoms. The point is, Cassper, you defined the dress code  so you automatically earn a spot on our worst-dressed list.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their celeb guests really wore on their Big Days

When Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, said they were going to have a white wedding they meant it in the most literal sense of the word ...
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white wedding

SA's a country with casual vibes, so it's not unheard of to see grooms wearing sneakers or even flip flops on their Big Day. But for their white ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding

The dress code was all white with red bottoms.
Lifestyle
21 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How Aussie scientists' 'game changer' could help fight the coronavirus Health & Sex
  4. Do all those white butterflies make it to Mozambique? Or die on the way? Lifestyle
  5. SA skies come alive as butterflies migrate - but where are they going? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like