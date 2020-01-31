Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding

After months of speculation, anticipation and excitement, dedicated fans of Somizi Mhlongo and his love Mohale Motaung have finally been treated to a glimpse of the couple’s white wedding extravaganza.

But only a glimpse, mind you. There was a cellphone ban on the Big Day to prevent spoilers for a four-part TV special about the pair's union that will air on Showmax from February 24.

This somewhat spoiled the fun for fashionistas, who were camping out on social media to see how guests would interpret the grooms' request to “come dressed as you would to your own wedding". The dress code specified white outfits paired with 'red bottoms', aka Christian Louboutin shoes.

Luckily some celebs posted a snap or two of their ensembles before the event kicked off. Here's the best and worst of what we've seen so far:

BEST DRESSED

AYANDA THABETHE

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe channeled some of Audrey Hepburn's old world elegance in this simple bow-adorned dress. She reminded us of a beautiful gift waiting to be unwrapped.

Thabethe managed to capture the matrimonial spirit of the occasion — and honour Somhale's wish that their guests wear the colour typically reserved for the bridal couple — without seeming to mimic a bride en route to the altar.

As far as we're concerned, she won the day.